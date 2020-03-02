In the Fergus Falls newspaper on Feb. 13, 2020, I was shocked to read the negative things that were written in a letter to the editor about Jordan Rasmusson.
Jordan plans to take Bud Nornes’ place. I always thought Bud Nornes did a good job in government.
I had Jordan Rasmusson in my daycare whn I lived in Fergus Falls. He and his family were very good people.
I agree 100% with what Pete Piekarski and Hans Ronnevik said about Jordan Rasmusson.
Ardes Moore
Barney, North Dakota
