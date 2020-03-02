In the Fergus Falls newspaper on Feb. 13, 2020, I was shocked to read the negative things that were written in a letter to the editor about Jordan Rasmusson.

Jordan plans to take Bud Nornes’ place. I always thought Bud Nornes did a good job in government. 

I had Jordan Rasmusson in my daycare whn I lived in Fergus Falls. He and his family were very good people.

I agree 100% with what Pete Piekarski and Hans Ronnevik said about Jordan Rasmusson.

 

Ardes Moore

Barney, North Dakota

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments