The stockings were filled now they wait for next year, as trash cans overflow after holiday cheer ...
Christmas is technically over, though the onslaught of crazy winter weather may have led to delayed celebrations. Or perhaps, like us, there are too many people to see and celebrating the holiday ends up overflowing into the weeks (or months) following the close of the holiday.
My family still has one Christmas celebration to go, while I still have a few “friend Christmases” that haven’t even been able to be scheduled yet. The holiday craziness certainly isn’t over for me, but it has lessened.
Regardless, the six days between Christmas Day and New Years Eve always seems to create confusion. Regardless of the calendars and day planners I surround myself with, I can never wrap my head around what day it is and I am constantly reminding myself of what I need to accomplish on any given day — I like to refer to it as “blur week.”
It doesn’t really seem to matter when Christmas Day and New Years Eve fall, those six days are their own special little week that is set aside for complete confusion and, sometimes, utter chaos.
This year, we got hit with the largest winter storm in a very long time, there was a massive Christmas Day accident on Interstate 94 and half of Fergus Falls businesses opted for the “better safe than sorry” route and decided to keep their doors closed (or closed them early) on Monday.
On Monday morning when I opened the door to let my dogs out, I really had to push to get it open. The snow, which my husband had cleared the night before, was up to my knees in our driveway and you really couldn’t tell where the neighborhood yards ended and the street began. Thankfully, the boss decided that we should all stay safe at home and we had a “work from home” day.
I was looking forward to a mostly normal Monday working from home, until my work computer failed to connect to our servers. This isn’t a difficult fix, but it does require going into the office in order to make that fix. Our roads weren’t plowed until after the snow and wind died down and the sun came out late in the afternoon, so heading in for a reset wasn’t an option. Thankfully, that didn’t put too much of a hitch in my plans as I can use my personal laptop to access many of the functions necessary to get my job done ... but 30 minutes later I got the flash of doom and the laptop decided it would be no more.
Now what? I was able to use my cellphone for a few work functions, but many of the URLs aren’t compatible with mobile devices and the web views simply don’t work correctly on a phone ... help! In the end, I resigned myself to the realization that “blur week” work tasks were even being thrown into chaos and I did what I could from my phone — NABUR, emails, and using our newsletter platform to share news regarding closures, snow removal and parking. I read ahead for Lake Country Living’s virtual book club, which is taking place now in NABUR’s “Books” space, I did my best to plan the rest of my abbreviated work week (we are closed on Friday for the new year holiday), and I did some planning for changes that are soon coming to the newsroom. I got a full day of work in, just not the work that I was hoping to do!
Today (Tuesday), I came into work and instantly got started on the things I should have done yesterday, but couldn’t get done due to my barrage of technical difficulties. Am I behind? Yes. Will I get it done — absolutely!
All of this craziness just doesn’t help my brain process “blur week.” It’s a Tuesday that feels like a Monday that should feel like a Wednesday due to the office being closed this coming Friday. Confused yet? I am!
Rest assured, everything will be fine. I am about 15 minutes away from being caught up with yesterday’s work (somehow). Then I can move onto today’s work. I fully expect that after a longer-than-average day, I will be fully back on track and ready to roll for the rest of “blur week.”
Do you struggle with “blur week?” What are some of the issues that you face in the bizarre six days between holidays? I wish I could say that I have some tried and true advice to help make the week easier, but I don’t. Not really. I will continue to rely on my calendars and remind myself multiple times a day which day it actually is.
Two days down, four to go ...