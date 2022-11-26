Some years, including this one, it seems like the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays sneak up on us.
We always seem to be unprepared. We almost ask ourselves if we are experiencing a deja vu? Have we been here before? Of course we have and here we go again.
For those that are in complicated family situations or dynamics that make getting together difficult, this time of year can be really stressful.
Few outsiders really understand. If they do, they generally don’t want to discuss it.
So the individual is left to suffer in silence. The awkward phone calls. The holiday parties.
The invitations that we are obligated to accept, but dread. We still have to go and put on a happy cheery face. “Shiny happy people holding hands."
However, despite our reluctance to attend these events, we sometimes have good genuine conversations with people. Even if it is small talk, small is better than none at all.
Sitting in silence by oneself, especially during the holidays can be long and lonely and frustrating.
Even the most mundane of phone calls can help some get through the day.
Somebody cares, someone is there. They made the effort to pick up the phone and call. That speaks volumes.
Back in the dark ages, people used to send cards and letters, really long letters. Some still do, but they can usually be counted on one hand.
Almost all communication is online now. While being extremely convenient, it still lacks the sincerity of an old-fashioned letter or even a card that says more than just Happy Holidays, or Merry Christmas. It seems the old days are truly gone when it comes to communication.
However, people still get together and share good times. They’re just constantly on their phones during the events. Distracted and dazed. Overwhelmed and worn out.
More and more shopping is done online now, which makes holiday shopping even more impersonal. I personally enjoy strolling through a mall or shopping center. I like to take the time to think about the gifts I buy.
To think about what the gift recipient would like or be surprised by is the most satisfying shopping to me. More than one time, I actually remember a person who obviously had no forethought about what they were going to get for a gift, literally opened up their wallet at a Christmas party and handed me $40. I graciously accepted it. But was there any thought process involved? Maybe, but probably not.
Maybe we should just be thankful for what we have already. The relationships, the people, our communities and most of all the good times.