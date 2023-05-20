As a storyteller, I never know where my next story will come from. Oftentimes the stories are personal memories, but after writing for almost seven years, I have shared most of my stories from childhood. Oh, yes, I repeat my stories from time to time, because over the years various people will stumble across my column and will have never read a particular story before, but I try to not submit the same story too often. Some stories evolve from new experiences and others bubble up from the memories of friends. It just so happens that Gloria Sheils Nilson, my swimming buddy, and I were visiting one day before class. She shared a story of her father who immigrated to the United States as a young man and settled in Fergus Falls. Because my friend Gloria's family history was so similar to mine, I was intrigued. We decided to get together for lunch at the Fabled Farmer so I could hear all.



