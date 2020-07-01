“If you’re lucky enough to live in Fergus Falls, you’re lucky enough!” I had the opportunity to live there for 15 years and Fergus Falls is a beautiful place to live … people look out/care for one another. Let’s extend that attitude to this (#@&#) pandemic. I think we feel like it won’t hit us because the outstate seems to be doing well, but when I shop in the area, I notice about 30% of people wearing masks. We also want our economy to move forward and we don’t want our hospital to start filling up with family and friends.
Yet, when you see the evening news programs, this virus is spreading and we’re loaded with visitors from all over the United States and we want to welcome them and keep them healthy to … states are shutting down and we see Dr. Fauci predicting more cases of the virus.
States are now restricting travel from other states that have high infection rates … it’s a mess! In listening to Dr. Fauci and a myriad of other epidemiologists, we need to be “caring/look out for one another”… wash our hands, social distance and wear a mask. I can just imagine the sign on the front door of a business as this pandemic moves forward … “no shoes, no shirt, no mask … no service” … or perhaps “we’re locked down!” Let’s look out for one another/care for one another … wear a mask!
Jerry Horgen
Henning
