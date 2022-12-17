While winter is always treacherously cold it is especially dangerous for everyone when the temperature dips to double digits below zero like it will soon. It is also dangerous for pets. While we are taking extra precautions for ourselves we need to remember that our furry loved ones can be just as affected as we are. Not all pets can survive outside in this kind of weather. However there are some that believe that dogs will be fine if left outside and that is false. According to ASPCA.org there are breeds that are better suited to extreme cold weather than others. Huskies for example are well known as sled dogs and do well in cold weather as compared to say a Chihuahua. However they still need proper shelter against the elements and of course plenty of food and water. Water is very important because they cannot get enough water from licking ice or eating snow. Ideally it would be best to have a heated water bowl. If they sleep in an outdoor shelter make sure they have proper bedding like straw or blankets to help keep their body heat in. A good idea is to provide a heated mat, most pet stores carry this item.
Take extra care of your pets in extreme cold conditions
- Ken Harty From the Publisher
