Today, these words, “Take the road less traveled,” by Robert Frost, brought new meaning. I took a left and not a right straight out of the farmyard gate. Pooch was on a leash and perchance, she did follow. Right leads to the familiar, the straight-a-way, if you will. One can see for a long way down the gravel road which can kick up dust from others approaching such as the mailman, the school bus, or the neighbors making their way to and fro.
The gloomy skies, the cool weather, the snow still lying in the ditch all made me long for new vistas and this was the craziest thing I could think of (turning left instead of right). Not sure doggy knew which way was up, but she kept pace with her nose to the grind. Sniffing came from the ground up on her level so it mattered not to pooch which way we went so long as there was ground beneath her.
While she looked down, I looked up. Poetically winding its way down and around into a valley of sorts was the gravel road. Rambling along side were fence posts punctuating the landscape like nails holding it all in place. A milky haze made for a mild fog overlying the area and for the first time in months, I could see hints of green trying to be seen.
The cool mist coming down no longer got me down as the freshness of the scene before me offered a view I hadn’t seen for months. Not only had I not seen it, but almost forgot it existed. And so it was that I took a left and not a right straight at the end of a different gravel road. This time, I was heading home. I’d been sent on a mission to check for varmints at the cabin and as I made my way back to the farm, I turned left.
Right would have led home across the familiar highway which skirted around lakes far off in the distance. Same ole, same ole is what it offered.
As I said, I turned left instead of right coming home from the cabin. Soon, ponds greeted me on both sides with a glow reflecting nothing but sheer sunshine. As I rambled and rolled in the direction my GPS suggested, soon into view came more lakes shimmering along the way. Big lakes, little lakes were all right there with sidewalks mere feet away and shops waving welcome. On and on it went for mile after mile as I basked in the newness of territory not seen before.
Somehow, even though it had been there all along, I’d missed it. Energy gave way to hope as others were out and about on the roadway with a spring in their step.
Funny how a change of pace can spark an ember within. Matt. 28:20 says, “I am with you always, even unto the ends of the earth.” If He is with us always, He is with us whether we turn right or left. May we pray attention to the road upon which we travel and be blessed along the journey. Lord, I’m making my plans, please “order my footsteps” (Ps. 119:133). Amen.