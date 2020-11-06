On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in the First World War, then known as “the Great War.” Commemorated as Armistice Day beginning the following year, Nov. 11 became a legal federal holiday in the United States in 1938. In the aftermath of World War II and the Korean War, Armistice Day became Veterans Day, a holiday dedicated to American veterans of all wars and conflicts as well as those who serve our country in more peaceful times.
My son is a veteran, as is my brother, my late husband, my late father-in-law and my dad. Needless to say, Veterans Day has special meaning for me, as I’m sure it does for you. Most of us have a close relative or friend who is a veteran, and many of us have loved ones who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. The vast number of flags flying in Fergus Falls every holiday and special military day is a tribute to the men and women from our hometown who have served our country. While Veterans Day programs probably won’t happen this year due to the pandemic, I took a backward glance to a previous year when my family and I traveled to the Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center in Bloomington, to attend the 204th Army Band Veterans Day concert. The band played a variety of music from many eras including World War I, and jazz from World War ll. It was a fabulous concert with vocal soloist as well as some of the best musicians in the area. The tears started to flow as the band played the theme song for each of the branches of U.S. military service. With each theme, veterans from the respective branch stood, as the commander of the band saluted them and ran throughout the auditorium to shake their hand. The hall hosted veterans from every branch of service, even the Coast Guard.
Many of you veterans have stood in harm’s way so we can be safe. Without the American servicemen and women, we would most likely be speaking German, or maybe Japanese! Without our veterans, our country could quite possibly be a major victim of terrorism.
My dad was a veteran of the occupation of Japan. When he returned, he had a difficult time adjusting to civilian life. He was restless and traveled out west before returning home to Fergus Falls. He became active in the VFW and marched in the VFW drill team. As a kid, some of my earliest memories are of our family going to parades to watch Daddy march. I remember sitting on the curb, watching the parade. We never had to wait long to see Daddy, the drill team carried the American flag, so they were usually first in the parade. Now, more than 50 years later, my son, in the Army Reserve, marches in parades. I guess the tradition is carried on. Watching him march, so tall and proud to be a soldier for America, brought tears to my eyes.
I think of the days of the Vietnam War when soldiers needed to slink home quietly to avoid conflict. Wow, I was too young to get into that fray, but when men and women sacrifice their lives (either in war or afterward) we must honor them. Regardless of our political views and whether or not we approve of a given war, we must always honor those who serve. When my son graduated from basic training and we were sightseeing about town, people came up to him and thanked him for his service to our country. That is the way it should always be.
Some servicemen and women answer the call when our country is in crisis: during floods, fires, tornadoes and hurricanes, bombings and national security. I remember after the Grand Forks flood in 1997, when more than 50,000 people were evacuated. Our military was there! Even afterward, it looked like a war zone with heavy equipment and soldiers everywhere. What would we do without them?
Not only do veterans stand in the gap for us to keep America free and safe, they put their lives and livelihood on the line for us. Many have made the ultimate sacrifice, and many more live with the aftereffects of their service. While working at A Place To Belong I learned much about the sacrifice of many veterans who continue to suffer from depression and/or PTSD. Suicide rates among veterans are reportedly more than twice that of the regular population.
It is important for all of us to remember the key role our veterans have played in the history of our country as well as the work they are doing today. Take time this week and especially on Nov. 11 to recognize veterans and to honor those who have gone before us. If you know a veteran, thank them for giving of themselves to keep us free and safe.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.