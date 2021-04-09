The term “gaslighting,” according to the dictionary, is to manipulate someone by psychological means into questioning their own sanity.
Gaslighting is considered the favorite weapon of choice for narcissists, who maintain control by not only lying, but suggesting that their partner is crazy for even thinking something like that. “You think I cheated on you?” the narcissist says. “I think we need to take you to the therapist, because that’s crazy talk.”
I’m fairly convinced that a vast swath of Republicans have been gaslighted by the people they have voted for.
You want evidence? I think I have a few items.
Let’s first start with the whole QAnon backstory. Essentially, the group believes that there’s a secret group of liberal elites — Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton among them — who are Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic pedophiles running a global child sex-trafficking ring. I mean, if you truly believe that, I can see why you would vote for Trump. I’m against eating people and sex trafficking too.
Yet, at this time, lawyers are working frantically to create charges to match the evidence they have found on Florida congressman, Matt Gaetz. Gaetz has been Trump’s “mini-me” for the past four years. It is believed that there is evidence that Gaetz was involved in bringing underage girls to the Bahamas to have sex with them. This is known as sex trafficking.
If the story is true, and I would bet a Benjamin Franklin that it is, then essentially, the Republicans are telling their supporters that members of the opposition party are sex traffickers, when in fact, a member of their own party is a sex trafficker.
I believe this fits the gaslighting definition.
Then there’s this belief that the media is “dividing the Republican party.” Somehow, the media is to blame for requiring Republicans to pick sides between Trump and his buddies and all other Republicans.
Meanwhile, Trump has said his supporters should only give money to him, and no other Republican candidates. Then he decided to scam his supporters. The story goes that, if you made a $500 donation to the Trump campaign, the form you used had automatically checked boxes stating that you agreed to make a recurring donation of the same amount. Many who thought they were making a $500 donation ended up making a $2,000 donation. Oh, and by the way, the campaign donations also had no particular earmark, which means Trump can spend the money on expensive golf clubs if he wants.
So Trump is accusing the media of dividing the Republican Party, but he is taking donations from his supporters that could be used for other Republicans in actual campaigns, and he is using the money for his own personal needs.
Again, sounds like gaslighting to me.
Finally, there’s the latest slogan on T-shirts and flags that I’ve seen plenty of around here: “Don’t Blame Me. I voted for Trump.”
I assume this is to confirm the prophecy among Trumpists that, if Biden and the liberals took over, the country would go to heck in a handbasket.
Let’s see. Since Trump left office, there have been 175 million COVID vaccines administered. New COVID cases have dropped from 300,000 per day to 80,000. Everyone is $1,400 richer.
About the only negative things in the news that have been happening are the handful of mass shootings in the past couple of weeks. While I’m sure Republicans would love to blame the libs for that one, the fact is, about the only thing the government could do would be to require more intensive background checks to make sure we don’t give guns to lunatics.
Wait, the Trumpists don’t believe in requiring those background checks.
That, my friends, is gaslighting in a nutshell.
Joel Myhre is a resident of Fergus Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.