Over the past year we have had many changes and have had to be flexible in our planning as individuals and as county government. As we move to more normal patterns in our lives, we continue to do the work of serving our residents. As you may be aware, the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners recently adopted a long-range strategic plan for Otter Tail County which among other features, identified housing needs for the future. The plan recommends preserving the existing housing stock as well as creating new housing to be available to folks of different incomes and stages of life.
With this being said, the Otter Tail County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) and the board have determined it is appropriate for the county to take a more direct role in housing issues and programs. Currently, HRA housing programs are administered in partnership with the Fergus Falls HRA. Some of the programs administered include a 13-unit scattered site public housing program, the Housing Choice Voucher rental assistance program, several housing rehabilitation programs, and a down payment assistance program.
We want to use that program expertise to create more housing, work in closer partnership with cities and townships, and attract private investment. Given the county’s adoption of the long-range strategic plan, now is time for the county to have direct control over staffing and funding to shape the county’s housing policy.
I would like county residents to be aware that beginning in mid-August, program administration will shift to the Otter Tail County HRA. Program participants and community partners have been notified of the change. Barbara Dacy, Otter Tail County HRA director, will oversee the transition and future programming. I, along with the HRA board, am very appreciative of the long-standing service to the county by the Fergus Falls HRA board and staff. For over 40 years, they have provided the opportunity for county residents to have a stable home through rental assistance and housing rehabilitation programs.
We ask that if you have questions regarding the transition that you contact Barbara Dacy. We are committed to working toward a county where everyone can live their best lives here.
Lee Rogness is the chair of the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners
