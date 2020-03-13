Who doesn’t love a trail? Especially one paid for with grants. Fun activity, great exercise, and brings business to the area. Why not? Well, while we were attending all the commissioner meetings over the past year, and one public meeting about the Perham to Pelican trail, we became concerned about two things.
First: using eminent domain for a trail. There are dozens of landowners who do not want it on their land, so the commissioners decided to use blanket eminent domain to take it anyway. Eminent domain requires fair payment for the value taken. Some landowners report the negotiator says that if people aren’t happy with their financial settlements, they will use eminent domain, and give them even less. If you look at your property tax statement online, you will see the value on which you are paying taxes. So why are they offering a settlement per foot or per acre that is below the value the county has placed on your land, and on which you have been paying taxes? Also, this is in the trail plans: “The proposed trail is a 10’ wide, multi-use paved surface for walking, jogging, biking, and inline skating.” I am assuming there are places only adding 10 feet beside the road, but at one place I visited, the existing road, Highway 34, is going to be the base for the trail, then there will be a ditch, then they will build a new Highway 34, then another ditch. All in their front yard.
Second of our concerns: If this trail is such a great idea, why is the cost to taxpayers not readily available to the public?
I have asked everybody who might have some knowledge, and they insist they never did a feasibility study on having the trail. So they did not ask if anyone wanted a trail from Perham to Pelican Rapids, and if it would be possible considering the terrain, and the narrow spaces between the lakes. I spoke to Nick Leonard, the deputy administrator, on Monday. He said that when planning a trail, you don’t do that type of a feasibility study. Instead you study the trends, and use estimates of the use they see elsewhere, to predict the use of your area. They projected we would have 60,000 to 90,000 annual visits. That means that given a lot of our year it will be snow-covered, and considering rain in the spring, summer or fall, let’s just say it is usable for 180 days per year. Using those assumptions, the users per day would be 333 to 500. Does that sound feasible considering our area, and the use we see on other bike trails we have? That’s up to you to decide.
We and others were told the trail will be paid for by grants from the percentage of sales tax sent to the state, only to be used for lakes and trails. The Otter Tail County portion should be about $4 million per year, and so far we have not received any grants. We were told that it’s only fair that we should apply for these grants. But at what cost to “We the People,” the taxpayers?
At the Dec. 10, 2019, meeting, approved was a resolution to apply for a grant with a 50% local match. I raised my hand and asked if by a local match, they meant businesses, towns, or associations. I was told that local match meant county tax money. Not totally surprised. Grants often require a match. I just think it should have said county tax money, not local money. (That 50% we are promising to pay to obtain a matching grant is $1.9 million for one segment of four, plus Maplewood. Meanwhile we are borrowing $11 million this year for roads.)
At the Feb. 11, 2020, meeting, there was a Perham to Pelican Rapids Region Trail update by Jeff Langen, Houston Engineering. When he was finished, I was going to raise my hand and ask him something else, until … in his report, he said, “We have funding for two of the four trail segments, the East Trail Segment and the Silent Lakes Trail segment.” My hand shot up. I said, “I was not aware of any of the big grants coming in, so where did the money come from?” He said, “county unmatched funds.” From that point of me asking that question, to this time, they have never called on me again when my hand is up in a meeting. At my meeting with the deputy administrator on Monday, I have been assured this must mean that we now have over 50% grants in place. I haven’t received those numbers yet, possibly because my deadline for this article was just two days later. Langen mentioned county unmatched funds, yet the minutes approved for this update mentioned the grants, but did not mention the “unmatched” public funds. So who would know? What if we had not been there? How can the minutes leave out the most important part of the update?
On Page 25 of a document regarding 2020 Budget Comparison to 2019, it says that from now on Parks and Trails will be included in the capital improvement fund, and Trail Project will be called CDA, where they transfer money from one department to another. So will we ever see how much money we are spending on the trail?
The next commissioners’ meeting will be held at a different place and time than usual. It will be at the Perham City Hall on Tuesday, March 17, at 5 p.m.
Marcia Huddleston is deputy chair of the Republic Party of Otter Tail County.
