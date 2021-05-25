My nerves were a wreck last week and for good reason. With a football game coming up, I knew that my defensive coordinator and close friend was not going to be at the game. My defensive line coach, a first-year coach, was going to call the plays and you could tell that he was both nervous and excited to do so.
But if I was in my defensive coordinator’s shoes, I wouldn’t have been at the game either. On May 20, he and his wife welcomed their third child into the world. A pretty amazing experience, even if it wasn’t the first time.
Days after, I began to think back about when my two children were born. It was both an exciting time and an anxiety inducing one. My wife and I did everything in our power to be prepared for our first. We read books, watched videos, read internet articles, talked with other parents, went to classes and a whole bunch more. Finally the day came and life changed.
My wife and I reminisced about the moment in relation to coaching football. A day after my son was born, two friends and fellow coaches came up to visit and see us. I still think about that time fondly as my defensive coordinator and running back coach got to hold my son.
When my daughter was born, it was another crazy time in our lives. We were just getting used to having one child and now we were going to have a second. We lived in an apartment at the time and had already made plans to start looking for a house after her birth. When the day finally came, our daughter was born healthy and ready to take on the world (and hasn’t stopped since then).
So on Monday, we went to visit our friends and bring over a meal that they could enjoy and meet the baby. We brought pizza and a few snacks for both the kids. Looking at the newborn made me smile as it brought me back to those years when our two were babies.
After a bit, the defensive line coach and his wife showed up as well, bringing a present for the baby. As a group, we talked a lot about what it is like to be parents, the worst part about being in an extended stay at the hospital, the difference between before- and during-COVID pregnancies and almost everyone held the baby (I have to admit, I did not).
After a bit, the discussion went to the couple’s other child, one who was born less than two years ago. My wife and I asked about how they were getting along and compared the response to how our son “dealt” with the birth of our daughter. While our friends’ daughter seemed to be really excited being a big sister, our son was indifferent about becoming a sibling and more angry that mom was not home that night. I still have a picture of when he walked into the hospital room, saw my wife and gave her a very mean look.
Sometimes I just sit back and am in awe and think about how life is connected. This past weekend my son had a friend over to hang out. That might not be the craziest thing, but it had more to do with the relationship between myself and his dad. While our sons had become classmates and friends this year, his dad was a groomsman in my wedding and we met almost 30 years ago in first grade. I never thought that I would be able to hang out with one of my friends from years past while our sons ran around and played together.
Flashback to Saturday. While I had grown comfortable calling the game and having a different defensive coordinator, I was a bit nervous for my son as he had the opportunity to be our waterboy for the game. I ran through every scenario and thought about all the ways to protect him while he occupied the sideline. Luckily, one of the other volunteers did a great job working with my son and helping him on his first excursion as a sideline volunteer.
When the game was over, my thoughts went again to our defensive coordinator, his wife, the newborn and his two other children. I hoped they were doing great and were excited to finally return home as one big family.
While the score doesn’t matter (36-0 victory), it goes to show that family is more important than a semi-pro football game, work or any of the other stresses in life.
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
