As a middle manager for nearly two decades, one of my primary duties was to hire staff. I’ve hired or been a part of the hiring of reporters, editors, ad sales reps, ad sales managers, printers, and a variety of other jobs over the years.
One of the primary issues in hiring is in determining whether someone is “full of beans” or not, to put it delicately. I have read many sterling resumes. I have conducted many interviews in which the candidate said all the right things. Many times, when the “ideal candidate” actually showed up for work, it became apparent that the person I hired was far better at writing resumes and saying all the right things at interviews than actually doing the job.
After all of that resume reading, interviewing and results viewing, I felt I had developed a baloney detector. That is, if I actually interviewed a candidate in person, I could tell whether they were full of beans or not, based on their facial expressions and body language.
After reading the book “Talking to Strangers” by Malcom Gladwell, I’m starting to believe I was full of beans.
The book is based on the idea that many people are “mismatched,” that is, their facial expressions and body language do not actually agree with what they are actually thinking or feeling. One example Gladwell pointed out was Bernie Madoff, the famed Ponzi schemer who bilked many people out of a lot of money. Gladwell interviewed many who talked to Madoff, and they all said he seemed really believable while lying through his teeth.
On the other hand, Amanda Knox, who was accused of murdering her roommate, showed facial expressions and body language which suggested she was guilty, even though she was proven innocent.
In the sports world, one name that comes to mind is Jay Cutler. The former quarterback for the Chicago Bears was actually a good player based on his statistics. He had some bad games, but most quarterbacks do, even the best ones. However, Cutler was criticized mostly because of his facial expressions and body language on the sidelines. He didn’t express himself the way he “should” have on the sidelines when his offense didn’t perform well on the field.
The title of the book, “Talking to Strangers,” is based on the idea that, our long-time friends know and understand each other well enough to know when we are sincere and when we are full of beans. However, in many circumstances, we are supposed to determine whether strangers are sincere and competent. Gladwell contends that, for all we think we know, it is mostly a crapshoot.
I really think Gladwell hit on something here. As I pointed out, I remember hiring many people I thought would be perfect, and they didn’t last long. I remember passing up people I got a bad feeling about during an interview, and they thrived in another job. Most importantly, I hired someone I felt wouldn’t be a good hire but had no choice, and they turned out to be a workhorse.
To me, Gladwell’s book is disturbing not because it proved me wrong — yes, I can admit I have been wrong on occasion — but because it confirmed my theory about the labor market.
My theory is that there is a strong percentage of people in the job market who have become very good at, essentially, impressing those doing the hiring. While these skills are certainly good to have while looking for a job, they also pose a problem. There are far more people who are not good at writing resumes and interviewing. Yet, those same people would be good at actually doing a job.
For a company, it means that, rather than hiring the most qualified person for a particular job, the person who was hired looks like they are the most qualified, but were not. That results in lost production for the company.
How do we, as a society, deal with this dilemma? I find that in smaller, rural communities, it’s even more difficult. If you’re hiring for a position in, say, suburban Minneapolis, digging through resumes to sift actual skills from baloney is certainly possible. It’s more work, for sure. But it’s still doable.
In rural Minnesota, the issue often is that those doing the hiring are often left with few choices. It isn’t as if the person doing the hiring had 300 applicants and chose one. The employer had two or three applicants, if that. I always felt that, if my superiors questioned why I hired a certain individual, I could say, “there weren’t a lot of options.”
That said, I feel like “Talking to Strangers” is a good read for those whose job is to hire people. You may discover that your instincts aren’t as good as you think they are.
Joel Myhre is a Fergus Falls resident and columnist.
