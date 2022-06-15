I graduated from Bemidji State in the spring of 1960 and was hired to teach speech, drama and English at Bound Brook High School in New Jersey, about 35 miles west of New York City. I was a 24-year-old rookie teacher, who had grown up on a small farm in northern Minnesota. So here I was – assigned to direct plays less than an hour away from Broadway. Granted, it was a challenging time in my life.
During my first week of teaching, I fortunately made contact with a junior, Peter Crownfield, who was not an actor, but as it turned out, he was more importantly a Stagecrafter. That was the group of energetic students who built the sets for school productions and performed other backstage duties as needed. They took pride in their work and were always willing to tackle difficult tasks.
I’ve enclosed a photo of Crownfield at the backstage control station during a production some 62 years ago. Notice the Wollensak reel-to-reel tape recorder we used for music and sound effects. Sounds primitive I’ll bet, but this was 20 years before the dawn of the digital age.
I’ve stayed in close contact with Peter over these many years. I asked him if he would write about the educational values he gained from working backstage. This is what he wrote:
“I really enjoyed my experience with the Stagecrafters in high school. I joined because it looked like it would be fun, but by the time I graduated, I had learned a lot about theater production and some more important things that have stayed with me and developed over the years.
As I was allowed to take real responsibility for getting things done, I saw how satisfying it was to deliver the very best result we could — far more satisfying than just doing an assignment well enough to get a good grade. The work showed tangible results, helping to deliver a production that was enjoyed by many.
Leading a team, however, was new to me. Fortunately, it turned out that working for these meaningful goals also appealed to most of the other students in Stagecrafters. I began to see that leading a team to produce quality results is far more difficult — and more rewarding for everyone — than just putting in the time to do everything yourself. I saw that telling people exactly how to do things doesn’t always produce the best results overall and it can undermine team members’ ability to develop their own goals and sense of accomplishment.
Part of this whole experience was learning that we could work together regardless of a person’s official position or role — as teacher or student, or as club president or new member. What was important was a shared goal. Many of these understandings took many years (and many mistakes) to develop, but the seeds had been planted.
As a footnote, this whole experience contributed to seeing how essential the arts can be in schools, especially theater because it demands so many different skills and types of work to produce a high-quality result.”
Well stated, Peter. This all happened before the computer age – when students did not spend endless hours on their laptops and cell phones. Peter and his fellow Stagecrafters were creating scenery for plays with saws, hammers, nails and paint. They were working with their hands to create something workable and beautiful. As for me, I had learned a valuable approach to education: Involve students in creative projects that go beyond memorizing facts for testing.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.