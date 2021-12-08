Have you ever stopped to think about the purpose of a Band-Aid? Ultimately, the goal is that the Band-Aid will cover a wound and keep it safe while it heals. Eventually the time comes when the Band-Aid has to come off. That part isn’t especially fun. You either slowly peal it away and prolong the sting of ripping the adhesive from your skin, or you tear it off quickly and just get it over with.
You never really know what you’re going to find underneath until you remove that Band-Aid, though. You could see a healed or healing injury. Maybe that injury needs a little more attention in order to fully heal, or maybe it is good to go.
The other option is much uglier. Maybe the Band-Aid stayed on too long or maybe the wound wasn’t adequately cleaned and when the wound is revealed, it isn’t better, but much worse — infected and oozing, needing much more attention than it would have if it was dealt with appropriately in the first place.
The Band-Aid metaphor isn’t a new one. I will spare you the explanation. What I won’t do, however, is what I have witnessed our society do time and time again — ignore the Band-Aid.
When there is problem, there is oftentimes a quick fix slapped on the problem like a Band-Aid to make things work temporarily. That quick fix is meant to get us by until a more permanent fix is available — a better fix. Here’s where the problem comes into play. Those quick fixes look great on the surface. After all, they solved the immediate issue, so why not just leave it in place and move on?
Here’s why. That quick fix — that Band-Aid — it was never meant to be permanent. It wasn’t meant to be permanent because it isn’t actually fixing the problem, it’s simply covering it up. Relying on the Band-Aid on a permanent fix is eventually going to snowball into a host of other issues. Some of those issues may present themselves quickly, others may not.
Taking this out of the metaphorical and into a realistic realm, I will provide a sole example — bullying.
No one likes to hear about bullying. No one likes to be bullied, hear that their child is being bullied and I sincerely hope that no one likes to be a bully (though I do know that they are out there).
I hear countless stories of bullying on a variety of levels. I will save my opinions on misconstrued bullying for another time and stick with legitimate cases of bullying. The kid who was pushed off of their seat on the bus and was kicked while sitting on the floor ... the kid who was repeatedly threatened by classmates on the playground ... the adult whose co-workers berate them because they don’t “fit in” to the preestablished social circle or expectation ... the man who is too short ... the woman who is too tall ... the examples are endless.
Bullying is a problem and if anyone tells you that it has been taken care of or that it has gone away, they are either living in denial or they are part of the problem. Perhaps they are simply “ignoring the Band-Aid” in the hopes that if they ignore it long enough it will go away.
What is the Band-Aid? Most often, it’s policy.
“We have a no tolerance policy for bullying.”
I have heard it countless times when looking into instances of bullying that I have found to be legitimate. Sadly, the very person telling me such things is the same person who isn’t following through with the terms of that policy.
Underneath the Band-Aid (policy) lies a festering, oozing infection (bullying) that is spreading like wildfire because it is being ignored. The “play nice in the sandbox” talks hold no weight — more often than not they never did.
Ignorance isn’t bliss. Not with this. The bullies from our youth were never appropriately dealt with. Yes, some people grow out of it, but most don’t. They move on to bullying adults and if they can’t, they become an adult bullying kids. (I have seen it. In this community. More than a few times.) The new generation of bullies is proving to be more brutal than the last. Social media, cellphones, online gaming ... it’s all a part of life and a breeding ground for the worst bullies society has ever seen ... and we are ignoring it.
What can we do? Well, I only have one opinion — tear off the Band-Aid. Revisit these “no tolerance policies” that are overly tolerant, if not entirely tolerant. Develop consequences that are adequate and, most importantly, enforce them.
Perhaps the real problem is the lack of enforcement. Why aren’t these things being enforced? Because they are messy? Because they are difficult and someone is always going to end up upset and no one wants to offend anyone or make anyone mad? Maybe, if this is the case (and I can assure you that it is in the majority of the instances that I have encountered), if you can’t take the heat, you need to get out of the kitchen.
Instead of ignoring problems, we need to address them. Bullying is an issue that is being addressed with an outdated Band-Aid. Let’s tear off the Band-Aid.