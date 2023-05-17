An oral or written statement disclosing content that may be sensitive to some people — trigger warning.

Trigger warnings have become a controversial topic as of late. Their initial purpose was to provide individuals with post traumatic stress disorder and/or people who have experienced trauma with a "heads up," so to speak. However, in today's largely self-centered society, triggers seem to be a tool for self-declared offenses across the board.

I one time had someone slap a pen out of my hand and berate me in front of a room full of people for no apparent reason — I was minding my own business and was writing in a notebook. It turns out, there is a name of a medical facility on my pen that triggered the outburst. Why? Trauma — their aunt died at that specific hospital.

How was I supposed to know? I wasn't. No one knows everything about every person everywhere; but that doesn't stop people from lashing out when they are triggered.

Triggers are very real things. PTSD and trauma aside, people, places, objects statements ... Everyone has triggers, whether they be as simple as a name on a pen or as serious as contact with an abuser.

I have triggers; but I also have the knowledge to realize that my triggers are my responsibility. I owe it to myself ot know my triggers and develop positive coping mechanisms for when I am triggered. It is on me — not on you, or my parents, or the acquaintance on social media. My triggers, my responsibility.

Sometimes triggers are simply unavoidable, which is why identifying and learning to cope with triggers is so important. Sometimes coping is as easy as being informative and making a request — "I have a really hard time controlling my anxiety when people click their pen. Is there any chance you could try not to do that?" Asking doesn't necessarily mean compliance, though; which is important to keep in mind. If pen-clicking is a habit or another person's coping mechanism, it may still happen, but it goes back to triggers being the responsibility of oneself, not of others.

Or course, being the cause for a trigger or purposefully triggering someone to be cruel simply isn't acceptable. If I caused a horrific injury-filled car accident leading to to sound of crashing triggering the person in the other car, if I were to go to their house and crash metal trash can lids together every Tuesday morning ... Not OK!

We are all free to do, say, think and behave however we choose; but all of those things still have consequences. Sometimes, those things result in triggering of ourselves or others; how we deal will those situations is up to us.

In the aforementioned pen incident, I simply threw the pen away and used a different one. It wasn't a big deal for me to do that to make the other person's existence a bit easier.

In a different incident, I once dated someone who was triggered by photos of my daughter, who died shortly after her first birthday. My coping in that situation was to get rid of the boyfriend, not the photos.

Learn your triggers. Own your triggers. Learn to cope. Live a happier life.

(I am not a therapist; but I encourage anyone who is feeling triggered on a regular basis to seek one out.)

Heather Kantrud is the general manager and managing editor of Daily Journal Media.