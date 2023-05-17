I know I'm not the only out there who has a love-hate relationship with technology. In this very moment, I'm leaning more toward the hate side of the spectrum.
This is the second column I have written today. My first one was about trigger warnings, but I will just have to revisit that topic at another time. I just didn't have it in me to rewrite that particular column right now.
What happened to the trigger warning column? It disappeared into the interwebs.
We use an internet-based program to upload our articles onto our website. The same program is used to get our articles on newspaper pages, as well. So, we are bound to the technology and when it doesn't work quite right ... (insert huff here.)
When things are all working right, though, technology can be a wonderful thing! I can start writing an article on my desktop computer in my office, then go home and pull it right up on my laptop to finish it up — piece of cake!
Cell phones and tablets are amazing for capability and portability, but have created a black hole of sorts, in which people disappear for instant gratification and the death of creativity that is born from being "bored" and needing to use creative thinking to problem solve. I have fallen prey to disappearing into my phone, just to resurface hours later wondering where the time went.
The other day, I looked out the door to see one of the kids jumping on the trampoline and staring at his phone. The same kid would not set down the phone to kick a soccer ball and then got infuriated when the soccer ball hit his phone. The same child has kept the rest of us waiting (and waiting ... ) because he seems to think time actually does stop when he's using his phone and we should all wait for him to be done with whatever he's done (then gets mad when he's told twice to do something.) Kids and electronics ... not always a great thing.
On the flip side, kids can also benefit from electronics. Maybe I'll just leave it at the fact that technology is a double-edged sword. The good comes with the bad.
I'm not a very techy person. I'm capable and I can figure things out. But techy? Nope. I don't play video games — not even on my phone. I can certainly enjoy certain technological advances, though. Being able to use the internet to find recipes — brilliant! Watching a video online about how to fix something at home — love it! Keeping up with friends across the world at the touch of a button — fantastic!
Today, though — technology and I aren't the best of friends. In fact, if I could, I would disappear into the pages of my book (physical book, not an e-reader, though I do have one I use sporadically) and ignore technology for the rest of the day. But alas, I have a job to do and it requires technology, so I guess I'll get back to it.
Heather Kantrud is the general manager and managing editor of Daily Journal Media.
An oral or written statement disclosing content that may be sensitive to some people — trigger warning.
Trigger warnings have become a controversial topic as of late. Their initial purpose was to provide individuals with post traumatic stress disorder and/or people who have experienced trauma with a "heads up," so to speak. However, in today's largely self-centered society, triggers seem to be a tool for self-declared offenses across the board.
I one time had someone slap a pen out of my hand and berate me in front of a room full of people for no apparent reason — I was minding my own business and was writing in a notebook. It turns out, there is a name of a medical facility on my pen that triggered the outburst. Why? Trauma — their aunt died at that specific hospital.
How was I supposed to know? I wasn't. No one knows everything about every person everywhere; but that doesn't stop people from lashing out when they are triggered.
Triggers are very real things. PTSD and trauma aside, people, places, objects statements ... Everyone has triggers, whether they be as simple as a name on a pen or as serious as contact with an abuser.
I have triggers; but I also have the knowledge to realize that my triggers are my responsibility. I owe it to myself ot know my triggers and develop positive coping mechanisms for when I am triggered. It is on me — not on you, or my parents, or the acquaintance on social media. My triggers, my responsibility.
Sometimes triggers are simply unavoidable, which is why identifying and learning to cope with triggers is so important. Sometimes coping is as easy as being informative and making a request — "I have a really hard time controlling my anxiety when people click their pen. Is there any chance you could try not to do that?" Asking doesn't necessarily mean compliance, though; which is important to keep in mind. If pen-clicking is a habit or another person's coping mechanism, it may still happen, but it goes back to triggers being the responsibility of oneself, not of others.
Or course, being the cause for a trigger or purposefully triggering someone to be cruel simply isn't acceptable. If I caused a horrific injury-filled car accident leading to to sound of crashing triggering the person in the other car, if I were to go to their house and crash metal trash can lids together every Tuesday morning ... Not OK!
We are all free to do, say, think and behave however we choose; but all of those things still have consequences. Sometimes, those things result in triggering of ourselves or others; how we deal will those situations is up to us.
In the aforementioned pen incident, I simply threw the pen away and used a different one. It wasn't a big deal for me to do that to make the other person's existence a bit easier.
In a different incident, I once dated someone who was triggered by photos of my daughter, who died shortly after her first birthday. My coping in that situation was to get rid of the boyfriend, not the photos.
Learn your triggers. Own your triggers. Learn to cope. Live a happier life.
(I am not a therapist; but I encourage anyone who is feeling triggered on a regular basis to seek one out.)
Heather Kantrud is the general manager and managing editor of Daily Journal Media.
Heather Kantrud began her employment as a journalist with Daily Journal Media in 2020, following an internship with the organization. In January 2021, she was promoted to lifestyles editor, and was promoted to managing editor in July. While holding the position of managing editor, she she took on the general manager position in August 2022.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone