Theodore (Teddy) Roosevelt arrived by train near Medora, in Dakota Territory on Sept. 8, 1883, a few weeks short of his 25th birthday.
Roosevelt’s first ranch, the Maltese Cross, was located eight miles south of Medora. A second ranch, named the Elkhorn, was located 35 miles north of Medora.
He endured winters such as what we experience, but without our modern-day conveniences.
During the harsh winters, in the mid-1880s, Roosevelt and fellow ranchers lost many cattle. Roosevelt, however, had the ability to withstand hardship.
It was an especially tough winter for Roosevelt and his neighbors in 1886-87, just two years before North Dakota gained statehood. Residents of other states also were hard hit.
That harsh winter wiped out Roosevelt’s herd of cattle and also those of his neighbors. Roosevelt returned to his home state of New York, later becoming president of the United States.
Every time we visit Medora, it’s special to walk inside Roosevelt’s Maltese Cross cabin.
During Roosevelt’s presidency, the Maltese Cross cabin that had been located south of Medora was exhibited in Portland, Oregon, and St. Louis. Missouri. It was then moved to the North Dakota state capitol grounds in Bismarck.
In 1959, the cabin was relocated to Theodore Roosevelt National Park near Medora.
The cabin was constructed of durable ponderosa pine logs that had been cut and floated down the Little Missouri River.
Included were wooden floors and three separate rooms (kitchen, living room and Roosevelt’s bedroom. The steeply pitched roof, an oddity on the northern plains, created an upstairs sleeping loft for the ranch hands.
Several items in the cabin today belonged to Theodore Roosevelt. Those that did not are from the same time period and would be typical furnishings of the day.
Roosevelt, during the winter evenings alongside lanterns, wrote many letters and spent countless hours reading. He later wrote several books.
Roosevelt is well remembered for this famous quote:
“I never would have been president if it had not been for my experiences in North Dakota.”
By 2025, we hopefully will see completion of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum near Medora, a multimillion dollar project.
1960s rock bands, solo artists recalled
Now and then at coffee tables, or at craft beer places, baby boomers recall the 1960s and rock bands along with solo artists.
Two of the solo artists with ties to this area include the late Fargo native Bobby Vee and Gary Puckett whose grandparents lived in Pelican Rapids. Today, Puckett lives in Florida where he still performs on a monthly basis.
The dance halls and pavilions in this area included the Fergus Falls Armory, Balmoral near Otter Tail Lake, the Detroit Lakes Pavilion, Leaf Lake Ballroom near Henning, the Barrett Lakeside Pavilion, Vagt’s Barn near Breckenridge, Clarissa Ballroom and many others.
Performing at Balmoral were renowned groups such as Paul Revere and the Raiders and the Byrds.
The Unbelievable Uglies were a popular band from Detroit Lakes, and baby boomers also remember the Fabulous Flippers, The Red Dogs and other bands.
Fergus Falls special to ex-Twin Gladden
Former Minnesota Twins player, Dan Gladden, said that knowing the late Jack Halland of Fergus Falls, and Halland family members, is something special.
He has made those comments over the years when the Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan made stops in Fergus Falls.
“Jack (Halland) and I became close friends when we lived across the street from one another in Arizona, during the 1980s” Gladden said. “I learned that Jack was a star athlete here in Fergus Falls, in the 1950s. His son and I remain close, to this very day.”
Gladden scored the winning run for the Twins in the seventh and final game of the 1991 World Series. That was a 10-inning 1-0 game in the Metrodome with Minnesota’s Jack Morris pitching all 10 innings.