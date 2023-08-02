Moody teen girls are a cliche. But let’s say she’s moody, insomniac, won’t do chores, she’s always tired, balks at social gatherings, even. Maybe she’s even been skipping the meat on her plate, eating lots of dairy, or living on starchy foods. May I suggest trying a medical checkup first before jumping to conclusions? Once at the doctor, she might get tested for many possible causes-- including iron deficiency.
A recent study showed iron deficiency is shockingly common in America: a study found 39% percent of women and girls aged 12-21 had it! Symptoms include: fatigue, brain fog, hair loss, nail issues, loss of appetite, insomnia, cravings to munch ice. These symptoms may appear to be depression, mood swings, obstinacy or laziness.
Fully 16% of women had iron deficiency anemia, which can damage the heart and even kill. Anemia deprives the brain of full oxygen and has been linked to psychiatric issues such as bipolar disorder, depression, autism, anorexia and anxiety which can manifest early on. Mood swings may occur even in the early stages of iron deficiency. Easy to treat, though, with dietary iron, or with supplements as prescribed by a physician.
Menstruating folks have higher iron needs and can only store enough iron for six months, versus three years in men, so they can go deficient quickly. When they’re teens, exceptionally heavy periods and growth spurts can cause iron deficiency even quicker. Alas, it’s common to ignore heavy, irregular bleeding and severe, disabling cramps as “normal.” Uh, no, see a gynecologist. Ignoring these symptoms can lead to suffering, possible infertility caused by missed diagnosis and delayed treatment of underlying issues like endometriosis, plus of course, a greater risk of iron deficiency anemia.
Gut issues can cause iron deficiency, since the gut normally tightly controls how much iron is absorbed from food. Highly fortified foods with excessive iron can override the gut’s brakes: so can iron pills, leading to dangerous overdoses. But most people with healthy gut “brakes” can never absorb too much from a normal diet. In fact, being overweight can increase risk of iron deficiency despite apparently eating more food.
Iron is not as easily absorbed into the body even from iron-rich plant foods as from meat. Even a little heme iron from animal products, like eggs, can boost absorption of plant-based iron. Yet other minerals, especially calcium from dairy, can block iron uptake. Hence, excessive dairy consumption is a red flag for possible anemia.
Plants commonly have “anti-nutrients”-- compounds which inhibit absorption of nutrients. Soy, nuts, legumes and wheat and other whole grains have phytic acid (aka phytates). Tea, coffee, chocolate have tannin. Rhubarb and spinach are high in oxalate. Even phytoestrogens (common in peas, soy, and many other plant foods) can reduce iron absorption! As a double whammy, excessive levels of phytoestrogens increases menstrual bleeding and risk of uterine fibroids. Fortunately Vitamin C-rich foods aids overall iron uptake when eaten with iron-rich foods.
Many people in India never eat meat in their lives: just dairy and plant-based foods. A study found that despite efforts to supplement the population with folic acid and iron, women ages 15-49 still have high anemia rates there.. over 60%! Anemia rates in Indian men averaged only 23%.
Over 70% of female anemia was nutritional, mainly from lack of iron, folic acid, or vitamin B12. The lowest anemia group of Indian women were these who ate animal products daily beyond dairy: eggs, fish or meat. Research is ongoing to improve this issue. A schoolchildren study showed that substituting rice with finger millet in school lunches helped reduce anemia. Chenopodium album (aka lambsquarters or fat hen) holds promise as an easy crop to help boost iron intake in meat-scarce areas as well.
How do such high rates of dangerous iron deficiency and anemia square with claims that vegetarianism and veganism is healthier? Well, vegetarianism or near-vegetarianism with good diet choices can be healthy and encourage longevity. Research consistently shows, though, that the most long-lived populations are not purely vegetarian: they also eat seafood, which has ample vitamin B12, iron and other minerals, plus essential fatty acids good for brain and heart health.
I wish I had known all this back then. I and many of my peers thought vegetarianism was always healthier. Just eat dairy and beans and pop a vitamin B12 pill once in a while, right? No need to consult an expert in nutrition. We alas, were not fully wise to other possible complications. While trying vegetarianism or veganism, instead of healthier, we often got sick in one way or another. Sometimes the negative effects weren’t temporary.
How’s that for irony?