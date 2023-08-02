Moody teen girls are a cliche. But let’s say she’s moody, insomniac, won’t do chores, she’s always tired, balks at social gatherings, even. Maybe she’s even been skipping the meat on her plate, eating lots of dairy, or living on starchy foods. May I suggest trying a medical checkup first before jumping to conclusions? Once at the doctor, she might get tested for many possible causes-- including iron deficiency.



