The world at large has big stuff going on, so forgive me ahead of time if this all seems a bit trite.
I paid my phone bill yesterday. Let me clarify. I paid my land-line phone bill yesterday. It was $86. Knowing we no longer receive many calls on it, I posed the question to my husband as to whether or not we should finally take the plunge and disconnect. It would save us about 30 bucks each month to let it go.
Quickly I gave a call to the phone company and soon the receptionist gave me several options. “Let’s see if we can cut costs for you in some other area,” she suggested. “Oh, I see here that you’ve been renting the phone from us since 2002. You pay $2 a month and if you cut that out, it will save you a little. You can buy it outright from us for $5.”
Something shifted within as I ran to my trusty calculator. Clearly it was the thirty bucks I wanted to save each month, not just two. I penciled it out and had already spent $420 in rental fees, so now having to buy the phone outright rubbed me the wrong way. Yet, I knew it went deeper.
After conversing with the more than patient receptionist, I was reminded that we probably would never be able to get that same number back. And it didn’t take a genius to see that if we canceled it, others in the family could no longer call home. Oh, they could call on my cell phone but often I’m at the supermarket, or out walking, or visiting others…I’m not at home.
I soon realized that letting go of that number, that phone, that way of calling would be an end to an era for us all. Transitioning into the decision making process was easy when looking at saving money, but quite complex when it came to the memories attached.
Forty years holds many memories. First visual that came to mind was mom and I dangling on the line talking long distance almost daily as I used to calculate the cost of ten cents per minute. She was worth every penny. Then there were the times the phone would ring and one would be on the other end. I knew immediately what that was all about. It was our secret kid code signaling one or more had arrived back at school from a ballgame and they now needed a ride. They had dialed from the payphone at school and when I picked up, they quickly hung up. It was my signal to head on in.
I miss those days. I just do. Perhaps more than the giving up the land-line is the passing of time which is all wrapped up in that number, that line, and in that way to call home. Perhaps I’m just scared that if I get rid of it, nobody will ever be able to call “home” if they need to. And one day, someone might need to.
Tonight we will process the situation once again. My husband will say, “Didn’t we already go over this?”
And I will say, “Yes, but I think we need to process it a little more. Maybe we need to call the kids on it one last time.”
And he will say, “Okay…let’s do that.” And we will. If we decide to cancel, I will call the phone company and have them disconnect our land-line. Then, when the kids come home and it doesn’t ring, they won’t be able to say, “Oh yeah! You still have one of THOSE!”
Ecclesiastes 3:1 scripts it well. “There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under the heavens.” Perhaps it’s time. Perhaps. Amen.