“I got up slow … because if tha’ makes a quick move it startles ‘em. A body ‘as to move gentl an’ speak low when wild things is about.” The Secret Garden as Dickon speaks to Mary.
I’m rereadin this classic to me oldest grand whilst I sit beside her a wee bit and practice me Yorkshire accent as me speaks. About half way through we art when me heart stopped it did with these words as they wrapped me heart to still. This phrase caught hold of me and I thoughts to myself that perhaps thee might like it as much as me.
Back to English now we will go and I shall write to you with more clarity.
Those who have not read, “The Secret Garden,” Mary, the little girl, lost both parents after having been raised in India by servants. She is sent back to live with an uncle she does not know and explores the 100 room mansion and the gardens surrounding it. She meets a little boy named Dickon who teaches tenderly his knowledge and wisdom about life on the Moors in England.
And like the wisdom Dickon shared in the opening quote from the book, we, too, can’t be moving too quickly around tender things because after all — it will startle them. Moving gently and speaking low is always a kindness when we move tenderly through life. It’s a kindness of sorts — to speak low.
Speaking low draws the listener in — inviting them to enter safely in — where one can hear what is being spoken. I’m not sure one has to be a wild thing to reap the benefits of this. When one does not speak low and when one does not move slowly, perhaps this can actually create wild things.
Everyone we meet has a back-story and some the wisest words I’ve read this past year were these. When people do what they do in life, perhaps it’s not fruitful to ask, “What’s wrong with them?” when not understanding the starkness of their actions, or that others can seem as if they were brought up in the wild where the wild things grow. Truth is, they just might have. Thus, the question is not “What’s wrong with them.” But rather, we might better see with eyes of compassion when we ask, “What happened to them?”
Speaking tenderly and with kindness invites people into safe places and can be restorative. Sometimes the same words spoken with low tones can invite rather than alienate. No doubt you know well what I’m talking about.
We’ve all been spoken to with gentle invitation and we’ve all spoken gently in ways that invite others into our world. On the other hand, we’ve all been spoken to harshly as well as having spoken to others harshly or abruptly. Our patience wears thin, the sleep we got the night before wasn’t enough, someone kicked the cat and we, in turn, are going to kick the next one on up the line because that’s how it goes. Generationally speaking, unless we are aware of it, it sort of gets passed on down the line, too.
The words Dickon spoke were words about a little bird he and Mary were watching. Mary wanted to become friends with it, and Dickon was giving advice on how to do that. Mary received it, too, because Dickon explained it to her in low tones and slow movements as they walked and talked in the garden. She felt safe with him and respected what he lived out. And I suppose the wild things in our lives will do the same.
James 1:19 gently speaks life. “My dear brothers and sisters, take note of this: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry.”
Proverbs 15:1 nudges. “A soft answer turns away wrath … ”
But the best is yet to come as Matt. 25:40 gives us reason enough to do as He did. “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did it for me.” His gentle reminders bring restorative healing and I thank God for that. Amen.