Recently the dramatic news of the firing of Dr. Jeff Horak, came out and stunned our community. Horak was a veteran surgeon of 16 years at Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) and he will be missed. It appears his employer has given no reason for parting ways with him. Horak has said that his employment contract has a “no cause” termination clause and he wishes no ill will toward LRH.
What we do know is that Horak, a respected surgeon and community member, spoke at a school board meeting held Oct. 11. At the meeting he voiced his opinion of being in favor of parents having the choice to have their children wear masks or not. At the same meeting two other LRH doctors spoke in favor of a mask mandate, one of which was authorized to represent LRH at the meeting. Could this be why he was terminated? Is going against the official position of your employer regarding masks a fireable offense? This is the question and it raises even more questions/concerns. Are there other reasons for his termination, like possibly not wearing a mask at the hospital or a possible HIPAA violation? Could it be a culmination of all these possible reasons? We just don’t know. At this point the termination of Horak just seems wrong given the lack of context regarding his departure from LRH.
In closing let’s remember there are always two sides to every story even if one side or both sides cannot talk about it. We wish Dr. Horak luck as he moves onto his next adventure.
