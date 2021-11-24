There’s a little white country church just down our driveway and across the gravel road. It takes mere minutes to get there, and although no longer in use, I do enter now and again. I enter in order to gain perspective or perhaps pause in prayer … or sweep the seasonal flies or beetles by the droves into the dustpan. Out the front door and onto the grass below they go.
The generations that have come and gone are marked as such upon the ground surrounding the country church. There are markers galore of many a saint who has gone before us … who have knelt within the very church in which I stand.
Upon entering, there are painted white metal coat hooks high on the wall just to my left. They were, no doubt, used for parishioners who sat among the pews shoulder to shoulder. The pump organ sits up front while the number in song remains on wooden board upon the wall as if at any moment all will stand and join in to sing His praises.
Equipping the saints came in the way of his word, and prayer … not unlike today. Not sure tethering to the truth nor the ties that bind can come about in any other way. Oh, the format changes generation to generation. Connections must be made and thus, the means in which his word is proclaimed is all new you know…at least we let them think so. Yet the prayers which rise and his word proclaimed does not change nor will it ever.
Upon bended knee we must be, bowing before the Lord our God our maker. He sees the heart and he hears the cries of each one. He will show himself faithful through all generations.
Long ago he taught us to pray, “Our Father, who art in Heaven …” And thus, we teach the next generation to pray: “Thy will be done on earth as it is in Heaven.” And on it goes expressing deep, rich, truth … for “He gives us this day our daily bread and He forgives us of our trespasses as we forgive those. He delivers us from evil.” (Matt. 6:9-13.)
Although generations may appear to no longer be in the pews of yesterday, don’t kid yourself. He can show up and will show up in any way the pews are formatted among all generations. For,
“He is the same, yesterday, today, and tomorrow” (Heb.13:8).
May we continue to tether the next generation and those yet to come to His Truth as He says, “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life as no one comes to the Father except through me” (John 14:6).
Upon bended knee we remain…wherever that may be and we pray… “for Thine is the Kingdom, and the power and the glory both now and forever” (Matt. 6:13). Amen.
