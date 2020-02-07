With the start of the 2020 Minnesota legislative session set to begin in just a few days, I look forward to a productive session in which the city of Fergus Falls will put forward an ambitious set of priorities including state bonding dollars for our Downtown Riverfront Improvement project, legislative approval of the city council’s sales tax initiative, increased support for community-based mental-illness initiatives including A Place to Belong, relief from state regulatory requirements on municipal landfills, and city-state partnerships to help communities address the closure of coal-fired power plants and reduce the burden these closures have on local taxpayers. I look forward to working with both of our local legislators in the upcoming session. The city of Fergus Falls is fortunate to have strong working relationships with both Sen. Bill Inglebritsen and Rep. Bud Nornes. Partnerships between local and state government are critical to the success of cities across the state to ensure that we are able to provide the services and infrastructure that make our communities viable places to live, raise a family, and start a business. Minnesota is strongest when all of our local communities thrive.
Earlier this week, our local state representative, Bud Nornes, announced he will not seek reelection after serving our district for the past 23 years. I appreciate the difficult decision this must have been for a public servant who has served his region so diligently. I am happy for Rep. Nornes, and the additional time he will have to spend with his family, especially his grandchildren. I hope he can instill in them his commitment to the public good. There is much that they, along with all of us, can learn from Bud’s commitment to public service.
I first worked with Rep. Nornes in the fall of 2004 as a newly elected city council member. The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities was putting forward policy recommendations on the funding of local government aid. I realized then for the first time the critical relationship between state and local governments in our federalist system of government. Much has changed since 2004. Control of the legislature has bounced between Republicans and Democrats. State Legislative lines have been redrawn. Multiple individuals have represented us in the state Senate. National political trends have cast a partisan spell over Minnesota’s statehouse. But one thing has remained constant- Bud’s commitment to the people of our district.
I had the opportunity to visit with Rep. Nornes this week, and we reminisced about his time in St. Paul. We talked about the projects that he was instrumental in moving forward. The Bigwood Event Center, Legacy Hall at the M State campus, the Veterans Home dementia wing, the Fergus Falls DNR facility, the RTC, the Central Lakes Trail, the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center expansion, and the new Fergus Falls Public Library, among many others.
To be sure, over the years, Rep. Nornes and I have not agreed on every issue. But I never felt that partisan politics got in the way of what was best for the citizens of Fergus Falls. That is the way government should work. That is how elected officials should act- in the best interest of their constituents. And that is the way Rep. Nornes has conducted himself during his 12 terms in the state Legislature. As mayor, on behalf of the residents of Fergus Falls, I say thank you, Bud.
Ben Schierer is the mayor of Fergus Falls.
