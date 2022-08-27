Purchase Access

A huge thank you from the United States Blind Golf Association (USBGA) to the Fergus Falls community for both financial support and volunteer support for the Second Midwest Regional Open Blind Golf Tournament. It was held at the Pebble Lake Golf Course July 17-19. We had twelve blind golfers from around the United States. We had a 90 year old blind golfer with his guide dog at the tournament again this year. 



