A huge thank you from the United States Blind Golf Association (USBGA) to the Fergus Falls community for both financial support and volunteer support for the Second Midwest Regional Open Blind Golf Tournament. It was held at the Pebble Lake Golf Course July 17-19. We had twelve blind golfers from around the United States. We had a 90 year old blind golfer with his guide dog at the tournament again this year.
The mission of the USBGA is to improve the lives of blind or visually impaired adults and children through the worldwide game of golf. We had two new golfers from North Dakota and Texas play in their first blind golf tournament. This event celebrated the 76th anniversary of the USBGA.
Our financial sponsors were: American Legion Post #489 Underwood, Arvig Perham, Birak Shriners Club Fergus Falls, Braun Vending Fergus Falls, Chilson Jewelers Cambridge, Edward Jones Justin Arneson Fergus Falls, Fergus Falls Optometric Center Fergus Falls, Fraternal Order of Eagles #2368 Thief River Falls, Gibbon Farm and Ranch Milnor, North Dakota, J & M Printing, Gwinner, North Dakota, Nelson Auto Center Fergus Falls, Otter Tail Lions Club, Parker Prairie Lions Club, Park Region Telephone Underwood, Pemberton Law Fergus Falls, Service Food Market Fergus Falls, West Central Initiative Fergus Falls, and Underwood Lions Club.
Special thanks to Kevin Swenson and his staff at Pebble Lake Golf Course who welcomed the blind golfers and their coaches with warmth and an excellent groomed golf course. An awesome group of volunteer scorekeepers from both Pebble Lake Golf Course and the Fergus Falls boys golf team under the direction of Matt McGovern, their golf coach.
We had second year volunteers from the Riverside Lions, Elbow Lake Lions and the Underwood Lions. They helped with airport transportation for our blind golfers and coaches, dog sitter for a guide dog so his master could play golf, and organizing welcome treat bags.
Another set of special thanks to the desk manager, Sierra, and her staff at the Country Inn & Suites for quality accommodations and personal service to our blind golfers and coaches. For the second year, a fabulous rib dinner from the Fergus Falls American Legion Post #30 and their manager, Mary and staff. A wonderful meal by Palmer's Kitchen and Grill at the Pebble Lake Golf Course with thanks to Josie, Amber and their staff.
Thank you to Leighton Broadcasting “Chamber on the Air Show” and Lisa Workman from the Fergus Falls Chamber of Commerce and Park Region Television“ Find It In Fergus Falls and Emily Frustol for promoting our Second Midwest Regional Open Blind Golf Tournament.
Finally, a special thank you to Jim Arvidson and Carol Stender both from Sr. Perspective who promoted our event.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone