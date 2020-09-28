You know how community heroes often go unnoticed and unrecognized? There are so many of them, working behind the scenes right now, to get us through this pandemic and into recovery. In fact, at City Hall right now, the staff is working diligently to give away/grant CARES Act money to our local businesses (and nonprofits) to help them get through the current economic conditions.
That’s right … the city is going to give money to our local businesses who’ve been shut down or operating with limited capacity to help them survive. Otter Tail County is also accepting applications for small business recovery grants from their CARES funding too until Sept. 30. At the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, we’ve known since 1886 how important our local businesses are. That’s why we’ve been helping businesses (both members and not-yet members) apply for grants. And we’ll continue to help, however we can. We are absolutely thrilled that the city of Fergus Falls and Otter Tail County agree that our businesses are critical to our economic success! So you might think this is no big deal – that it’s happening all over Minnesota.
However, not all cities and counties in Minnesota are making CARES Act investments in their business community (they’re using the funds for other purposes). At a training last week, my chamber colleagues from around the state were impressed (and need I say jealous) of how well our city, county and chamber are working together to get our businesses (and nonprofits) the financial boost they need. In fact, the city of Fergus Falls places such a high value on our local businesses that they increased the original amount of grant funds from $400,000 to $540,000. I just want to express a sincere and heartfelt thank you – to our city, our county, our local businesses and nonprofits for setting the bar high and working together. And I thought the rest of the community ought to know too. We live in an amazing community and “Together, we thrive!”
Lisa Workman
President, Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce
