The Lions Reading Program for the Visually and Physically Impaired would like to sincerely thank you, Fergus Falls Daily Journal, for your subscription support! Our listeners enjoy hearing local news from your newspaper!
The Lions Reading Program for the Visually and Physically Impaired provides a means for the visually and physically impaired to be kept informed by the hearing local newspapers read and broadcast through online, through an app, or your smart speaker. The broadcast is available online at Radio Talking Book Minnesota/ State Services for the Blind.
An hour of broadcasting takes place Monday through Saturday at 7 p.m. due to the commitment of much appreciated volunteers (Lions and others). Volunteers read with a partner and they dedicate two hours, in one evening, a month, for preparation and reading to our listeners. This reading program is very cost effective because of many hours of volunteer time. This is a nonprofit organization.
We are in need of volunteers. Interested people can contact Ginny Paulson at 218-736-5109. It is an easy way to make a wonderful difference in our communities.
Thank you for your consideration and continued support!
Sue Hanneman
Secretary, Lions Reading Board
