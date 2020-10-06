For everyone who attended and/or contributed to the benefit for Shawn Olson on Sept. 26, 2020, we are overwhelmed by the love, support, and generosity you showed during his difficult battle with cancer, and we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Our family would like to say a very special thank you to the Dough4Joe motorcycle organization and Pat from the Viking Cafe for their generous donations.
“Never ride faster than your guardian angel can fly!”
Shawn Olson Family
Fergus Falls
