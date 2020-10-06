The Red Cross blood drive was held in Fergus Falls in September. The coordinators were very pleased with the drive overall and the willingness of the donors to share this life saving gift.

The efforts of Fergus Falls and surrounding area have always been greatly appreciated and your support of the community blood program will go a long way toward replenishing blood supplies and ultimately saving lives.

In addition, we very much appreciate your blood donation during this crucial time. You may be interested to know that 176 units of blood were collected and 17 first time donors were registered! First time donors are very important, as there are many regular donors that are unable to give any longer. With those units of blood, 528 patients can potentially be helped.

Thank you to the YMCA and their staff for the use of their facility and to Lakes Radio, Otter Tail Telcom, Service Food, Cooper’s Technologies Group and the Daily Journal.

Also, thank you goes to our dependable volunteers who delivered posters and worked at the bloodmobile. The coordinators could not do this blood drive without you.

Please note that our next blood drive will be Jan. 20-22, 2021. 

“Save a life give blood.”

 

Dolly Johnson and Phyllis Knutson

Volunteer coordinators

