Each November we celebrate National Hospice Care Month. This year, as we reflect on this important care through the lens of COVID-19, the compassionate care provided by Hospice of the Red River Valley’s staff is more meaningful than ever. Some of the most vulnerable community members entrust hospice with their care.
As the president of the board of directors for Hospice of the Red River Valley, it is my distinct honor to recognize and celebrate this organization and the people who dedicate their time and talents to its mission. COVID-19 has added so many stresses to an already demanding job, yet they have risen to the challenge. More than ever, people need hospice’s compassionate care, in their homes.
Home-based care is Hospice of the Red River Valley’s trademark, yet we could never have imagined the critical need for in-home care and support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospice of the Red River Valley remains steadfast in its mission to provide not only gold-standard care, but also much needed connection when so many are quarantined and isolated from family and friends.
We want to express our sincere thanks to our partners in care and all essential personnel who sacrifice their own health to provide care and help keep our most vulnerable community members safe. It’s an honor to work alongside you. Please join me in recognizing and celebrating National Hospice Care Month.
Jon Benson is the president of the Board of Directors for Hospice of the Red River Valley.
