On Monday, July 18th, the Minnesota Farm Bureau was joined by the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative, or RALI, Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons and special guest State Representative Jordan Rasmussen for a roundtable discussion on how we can combat the opioid epidemic in rural communities.
I was thrilled to participate in this discussion that impacts so many in our community. While the COVID-19 pandemic may have overshadowed the story of Americans struggling with opioid addiction, we cannot afford to forget that it continues to claim the lives of Minnesotans. In fact, we lose four Minnesotans every day to an overdose.
“These are critically important conversations to have,” said Representative Rasmussen. “Rural communities have severely been impacted by the opioid epidemic, especially in recent years, so making sure that there are resources to educate and support those who need it is more important now than ever before, and I’m glad to see that the Farm Bureau and RALI are continuing this important work.”
If you, or someone you love is struggling with an addiction, groups like the Farm Bureau's initiative Farm Town Strong and RALI are offering resources and information for you to get the help you need. There are simple measures that all of us can take to prevent opioids from falling into the wrong hands, such as properly storing and disposing of any opioids in our homes.
