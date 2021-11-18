Thanksgiving is one of the most anticipated holidays each year, kicking off the “holiday season.” For many it’s about family, food and football. Throughout most of my youth, my family would share the holiday with family friends here in Fergus Falls. Whether it was being hosted at our house or paying a visit, there was always a sense of excitement waking up that morning. I looked forward to playing around, watching TV and of course the meal itself. I've always thought that each family or group getting together has their “go-to” food items, that is certainly the case depending on where you are in the United States.
One of the items that I looked forward to was rainbow Jell-O. It was a hit with all of the kids, for reasons I cannot answer. It’s just as it sounds, a multilayered Jell-O dish. Perhaps it was the different flavors that you could taste at once or the ability to peel off a layer one at a time, it didn't matter it was always delicious. Rarely would there be any leftovers to take home with the rainbow Jell-O.
Of course I've always enjoyed the traditional items, turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, pies, etc. While we don’t make rainbow Jell-O anymore, it will always have a fond place in my heart (and stomach). I have been fortunate enough to enjoy many delicious Thanksgiving meals over the years, usually resulting in a postmeal nap!
