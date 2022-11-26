All we had to do to watch TV was turn it on
Today I am down in the cities for the family holiday season. That means Thanksgiving and Christmas with the troops. We came down to visit because our son, who plays tuba in the Army band, had a concert in Bloomington last Saturday night and we were returning to their home the following Wednesday for what we call Thanksmas. That includes a fabulous family feast on Thanksgiving Day followed by a Christmas celebration on black Friday. Since there is so much work in the preparation for Thanksgiving, followed by Christmas the next day, with 27 people sleeping in one house, I suggested I stay here and help out while Eric returned home to work. (After all, someone has to bring home the bacon).
On Saturday afternoon, my son and his oldest boy were at rehearsal while my daughter-in-law was running errands. Grandpa was napping. The kids were growing restless. I sent them outside, but it was too nasty and cold so they came back indoors. I decided it was time for the wild hooligans to settle down and they suggested a movie. Great idea. I found a family friendly DVD and proceeded to load it into what I thought was the DVD player. At first I couldn’t figure out which machine in the cupboard played DVDs, although I had a pretty good guess. I inserted the disc and pushed what looked like the play button. Nope! I have no idea what the button was for but it did not play. For the record, there were no words or symbols on the machine. Then I turned the giant television on and it boasted a blue screen with instructions for set up. Um, no I’m not going to touch that toy. Scratch that plan, let’s watch something on the computer. Well, like all responsible parents, mom and dad had passwords on the computer, so that didn’t work. I brought my computer, but alas, I didn’t have their internet password, so that was out as well. We ended up playing games and terrorizing the dog until mom came home. Then we left for the concert.
Sunday after dinner Dad set up the TV. He was all smiles when he reported all he had to do was go on YouTube and follow the instructions and “voila,” we have a football game. Later that evening the family went to an activity, grandpa left for Fergus Falls and I was home alone to enjoy some peace and quiet. The game was still on so I decided to watch it ‘til the end. Probably a bad plan because I haven’t seen one of their games all season and this one was not the one to watch. Anyway, after the game I decided to watch something else. Finding the remote, I pushed the arrow button. That’s when the trouble began. I have no idea what I was watching. Scrolling up gave me a plethora of informercials, scrolling down was no better. I never did find the original channel I was watching. I never found HGTV. I did find some kind of menu with what appeared to be hundreds of channels. Huh, I didn’t even know they had “cable.” My daughter called and during the conversation she explained that they don’t have cable, they watch on the internet. We have Roku at our house, which we only watch in the winter and only a channel or two. I know how to do that … at home … on our own television. But we do not have 257,000 choices! We don’t have a television that takes up an entire wall. When did things get so complicated?
20 years ago, when my youngest daughter left for college, I went to watch the television and only found a blank screen with static noise. I had no idea what had happened and nothing I tried worked. I called my daughter and asked her how to turn on the TV. She laughed at me! Giggling, she explained that I had to go downstairs and switch the signal to the upstairs TV. Then I had to take the remote and push a certain button to watch a video and a different button to watch cable. She walked me through each step and I finally had entertainment.
Do you remember when all you had to do to watch TV was turn it on? To change the channel, you had to get out of your chair, walk up to the TV, and turn the knob. If you had a good antenna and good reception you could get channels 4, 6,7, and 11. One day Dad came home with a brand-new color TV. We thought we were in absolute hog heaven. We still activated the TV by turning the little knob and changed the channel by turning the big knob. In those days we watched Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade every Thanksgiving morning. We also watched Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman in living color. It was all the rage! We thought we were so modern and high tech … my, how things have changed.
As we enter the holiday season, I hope you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends, watch a movie or two and share your memories of how things were when you were young. It’s always fun to take a backward glance. Please share your experiences with me on my email: abackwardglance17@gmail.com.