The transition from April to May has brought Otter Tail County and the surrounding areas pleasant and seasonal weather. Even as I type this I pondering my decision to wear pants to work (instead of shorts). It seems that we are finally getting the warm weather we had not seen since last October/November.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?