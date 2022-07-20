“My family is being threatened. I’m scared!”
The recent decision regarding Roe v. Wade being overturned at a federal level has caused an uproar across the nation. While one side expresses extreme anger, another celebrates.
Like most hot button topics, I can remove myself from my personal opinions and see where both sides are coming from in their arguments. I can also continue to appreciate that in this country, we are allowed to have opinions at all ... and express them.
I’m not here to share my personal opinion on Roe v. Wade, though; because within 24 hours of the decision, I got the message that I opened the column with: “My family is being threatened. I’m scared!”
Honestly, I am still upset about it.
A friend of mine lives in another state. Their significant other is on that state’s medical board. That medical board had to decide what the Roe v. Wade decision was going to look like for that state. With no decisions made and no meetings even held to discuss the matter, threats came rolling in.
That is not OK.
My friend was afraid to leave the house with their children ... and was afraid to be at home at all — because people felt it acceptable and appropriate to make threats in order to influence decision.
That is not OK.
Is violence always avoidable? No. Is violence largely avoidable? Yes.
You catch more flies with honey, right?
I deal with confrontation often in my job — it comes with the territory. Here’s what I know though — if someone approaches me calmly and respectfully, I am absolutely more receptive to what they have to say than someone who is abrasive or abusive about their approach.
Once, I fielded a phone call and was yelled at over something that I not only wasn’t responsible for, but that I had no knowledge of in the first place. I couldn’t even get a word out when they made an off-handed threatening comment toward me. It was completely unnecessary — it was not OK. They hung up on me in the end. I probably said a total of five words throughout the three minute rant. I still don’t know what it was all about.
Why is it so difficult for people to approach conflict in a respectful manner from the get go?
People lose their tempers and become defensive, naturally; but why is it so difficult to at least begin a conversation from a calm and collected place?
I fielded a phone call that started with yelling and personal jabs regarding something I knew nothing about. That is minor, but still can be upsetting.
My friend had their personal safety threatened ... over a conversation that had not yet taken place ... over a decision that had not yet been made. That was, at no point, acceptable.
I am not one to lump people into a category and generalize an entire group of people based off of a handful of experiences. People are individuals and we may disagree, but there is no harm in the disagreement so long as conversation takes place and opinions are discussed respectfully. No one is required to change their mind — we are free to have our own opinions after all.
There’s so much conflict over these hot button topics that people seem to think that it gives them a free pass to treat others with differing opinions terribly — it doesn’t.
If you want to host a pro-life prayer group in a public place — go do it; but don’t be hateful to the pro-choice woman who walks past your group. If you want to rally for the pro-choice crowd — go do it; but don’t be hateful toward the person rallying for the pro-life crowd in the process.
We all have the rights to our emotions, even anger — but we are also responsible for our reactions to our emotions and our conduct due to our emotions.
I did not make the angry caller yell at me — that was their decision.
My friend did not make anyone threaten their family — that was those peoples’ decision.
That change the “not OK” scenarios into those that are perfectly OK.