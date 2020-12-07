The holidays bring out a lot of different emotions and experiences for a lot of people. I am one of those gushy, Christmas lovers who is sitting here in all my Christmas-themed gear contemplating whether or not to put on a Santa hat for the day.
I have my own, deeply rooted traditions when it comes to Christmas, as I’m sure everyone does, so I wonder ... what “makes” Christmas for you?
I plan Christmas for a solid six months, if not longer. I like to make Christmas ornaments for my family every year and I love being able to give handmade gifts. That takes some time!
Everything Christmas really takes off for me in November, when my son lifts the ban on Christmas music (which I break every year when he isn’t listening) and I can start really getting into the Christmas spirit! Planning my December takes me a solid week or two, but it’s definitely worth it and saves on stress in the long run. Who wants to be stressed over Christmas? No one!
We go pick out our Christmas tree around Thanksgiving (which we fully celebrate and appreciate) and then the decorating commences! We live in a small house, so our decorating is all concentrated in one room, but we like to make it as Whoville worthy as possible! The rest of the month is filled with baking, Christmas movies, and holiday-themed projects, like making a gingerbread village or creating new decorations.
One of my most favorite traditions is taking the kids shopping for gifts. Giving gifts might be my favorite traditions and I get that warm, bubbly feeling inside watching the kids get excited about giving gifts as well. I especially love how passionate they get about shopping from the Salvation Army Angel Tree program and have been moved to tears almost every year by the importance placed on the event.
For those of you who are unfamiliar with the Christmas Angel Tree, it is a Christmas tree placed near the entrance of a retail store with paper ornaments hanging all over it. Each ornament has a Christmas wishlist on it for a child of a specific age and gender. You shop from the list, then tie your gifts up in a bag along with the ornament and drop it in the box next to the tree. The gifts then go to children who may not receive any other gifts that year. It is giving to the kids for no reason other than to give them a merry Christmas.
I have been blessed with a lifetime of happy Christmases and I love all of my traditions, those mentioned above and those I didn’t mention, but if I had to choose just one tradition that “makes Christmas,” it would be taking the kids shopping for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Angel Tree, because that selfless giving and the intense care and concern for the happiness of others, that’s Christmas to me.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.