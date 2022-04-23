Hello from Ohio. Today as you read this I am in Cincinnati, Ohio watching my grandson as his high school percussion unit competes in a national percussion competition. Because it is potentially a once in a lifetime opportunity, Eric and I decided I should fly out and enjoy the fun, while he stays behind, keeping the home fires burning and making sure a paycheck comes in. Oh, the joys of being retired!
Have you ever had that sinking feeling, like when things are just not going as planned? Merriam-Webster defines it as a feeling of dread or discouragement. Now I am not going to tell you it is happening to me, oh no, lately I’ve been flying high! However, it just so happens that Eric’s brother, a retired English professor, does have some experience with this feeling. He recently moved to the St. Cloud area and we are rapidly becoming reacquainted. He enjoys writing and when I asked him if he would ever consider being a guest columnist for “A Backward Glance,” he said he thought it would be fun.
While his style is much different than mine, I’m confident you will enjoy reading a few of his memories. So, here he is with no further ado, Dr. Curtis Wilken as he shares a backward glance at that sinking feeling.
My wife has had fun asking people a rhetorical question. She says, “Do you know that sinking feeling?” And without waiting for a response, adds, “Curtis does.” She is referring to my family reunion on July 4, 1999, when I decided to go canoeing and learned the literal meaning of “that sinking feeling.”
Lake Primrose is small, only twenty-seven acres. It’s situated in the Northeast corner of Douglas County and my brother Daniel owns some property along its shore. It’s not a natural lake, being an old gravel pit used by the railroad companies in the 19th century. So it’s a small, but deep, little pothole of a lake. And I chose to go canoeing on it.
I have a great deal of experience in canoes, both paddling and poling. Yet, I had never paddled a canoe like this before. It was bright yellow plastic and only ten feet long with two built in black seats. What I was also well aware of, but chose to ignore, were the four or five cracks in the hull that had been sealed with duct tape. There was no excuse. I knew that this was not the safest watercraft around. Still, I shoved off, not for a moment believing that my casual act of tossing a small inner tube in the bow as my personal flotation device would prove prescient.
It’s doubtful that anything, to that point, would have made me reconsider this excursion. But I did learn later that as I left shore, my father turned to Debra and said, “Be a shame. Young widow, young son and all.” No, I would have ignored that omen and continued to cheerfully paddle out to the middle of the lake.
And so I went, in a cracked and leaky canoe, sitting in the rear seat with the bow too far out of the water to act as other than a sail to catch the wind. And that’s what did me in. To get better control over the canoe, I decided to move out of the seat and kneel on the bottom, nearer the center of the canoe. I was able to make only one stroke with my paddle from this position. As I took that stroke, my left knee went right through the bottom of the canoe. I was about a hundred yards from shore, too far for anyone to catch what must have been an amazing expression on my face, the sort of expression that says, “My goodness, this may not be such a harmonious universe after all.”
Well, I didn’t panic. Not me. Of course, nobody on shore panicked, either, if I may judge by the peals of laughter emanating from that direction. My father certainly didn’t panic, calmly turning to Debra and thoughtfully asking, “Do you have that life insurance paid up?”
I grabbed the inner tube and sat in it, thinking that the canoe would go to the bottom because I didn’t see any of the floatation material required by law to keep any boat from sinking, though not swamping. It turned out I was wrong. The black seats were buoyant, and did keep the canoe from sinking completely, so I was able to paddle safely, but slowly, to shore. I didn’t even get my straw hat wet.
So that’s the story of my learning just what a sinking feeling is. It’s a moment of consternation and disbelief as one sees water filling your boat. It’s facing an event that one cannot change, only deal with as well as one is able. In this case, it was also a moment of extreme hilarity.