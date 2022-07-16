It’s week three of our family’s epic journey. Some of you are ready to be done. I think mom may have had that same thought three weeks into the trip. For those who haven’t joined us the last couple weeks, my family embarked on a month-long road trip starting from Fergus Falls in late May of 1963. Mom, dad, Steve (eight), myself (seven) and our small family dog piled into our four-door sedan pulling a 13-foot travel trailer for a family adventure. The journey started with a trek across the northern states to Washington and down through Oregon and on to California. After our visit to Disneyland, we congratulated ourselves for not getting lost in Los Angeles, only to lose our way in a small town just south of the city … and so the adventure continued …
We had friends who lived in Southern California. They made plans to take us to the Pacific Ocean for a day of beach combing. The previous evening they displayed starfish that they had collected and dried. They explained that if a starfish loses one of its five legs, it will miraculously regrow a new one! What if people could do that! Steve and I were so excited to actually touch the water of a great ocean. To think, it goes all the way to China! Unfathomable for a second-grade kid from Minnesota. However, after a day in Disneyland I could believe almost anything. As we collected seashells, our friends showed us how to find live starfish. We thought it would be extraordinary to dry them and show them off, so we started collecting a bunch to take home. The problem of course was that we had over a week of travel before arriving home. The adults decided that if we put the starfish in large jars of strongly salted water, it would preserve them. What a great idea!
Early the next morning we found ourselves on the road again. Dad wanted to put as many desert miles behind us before the heat of the day. If you are seven years old, the desert is long, hot and boring. We played many games of HangMan and Steve and I pestered each other. I’m sure for my parents this was the time in the trip where they questioned their sanity. After many hours of desert driving, I recall conversations about stopping at the only gas station in many miles and the hope that the car wouldn’t overheat due to the intensely hot weather. Our 1958 Ford had what Dad called “4-65 air”. Four open windows in a car traveling 65 MPH. As the day crawled, we started to notice an odor that seemed to be getting stronger. What is that terrible smell? It seemed to be emanating from the trunk. We all climbed out of the car and watched Dad open the trunk. It was so hot standing in the baking sun that our feet could feel the pavement burning through our sandals. As the trunk cover lifted, the smell became overpowering. In the intense heat the starfish were rotting much more rapidly than anyone could anticipate. And so it was that in mid-June of 1963, along the desert highway, passersby would find two large glass jars with stinking rotten starfish that had lost their way from the Pacific Ocean.
Driving away quickly, we continued to Tombstone, Arizona to visit friends, and then onto Las Cruces, New Mexico where our close friends, TC and Lilly lived. They took us to Carlsbad Caverns National Park in Southeastern New Mexico. Carlsbad Caverns is one of the best preserved and most accessible cave complexes in the world. The spectacular beauty and rock formations found there put Carlsbad Caverns in a class of their own. I wouldn’t know about all that, but there was an elevator to lift people out of the cave we toured. I was trying to figure out how an elevator could take us all the way back to our car, we’d been hiking for hours. In the end, the elevator was nothing special, it only took us straight up. Who would have guessed we walked all day but stayed in pretty much the same place! After being in a dark cave all day, we were shocked that it was still light out when we reached ground level. We stayed with TC and Lilly for several days before heading north.
Home was calling as we packed ourselves into the sedan and amidst tears, said good-bye to our dear friends. With no one else to see on the trip home, we drove straight north through the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma, on through Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota. As we headed north the weather cooled and we enjoyed normal temperatures, camping at actual campgrounds and looking forward to getting home. When it comes to heading home, dad is a little like a horse heading to the barn. The last two days, he was up at the break of dawn, which in June is pretty early, we traveled all day, stopping only for gas and a picnic lunch. The end of June we pulled the 13-foot camper into our driveway.
That trip was fabulous! My brother and I still remember many details. Family vacations are among the things that children remember forever. Do you have memories of family vacations? Where did you travel? How did you get there? Stop for a few minutes and take a backward glance at vacations you took as a family and enjoy the trip.