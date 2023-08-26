My son, Karsten, serves in the Army Reserve. Every year he has two weeks of A.T. (advanced training). This summer, their training location was Anchorage, Alaska. How often does a person get to Alaska? Since they were going to be there anyway, he and a buddy decided to take advantage of the trip and add a few days to do some hiking. While his family visited us and then traveled on to visit the other grandparents, Karsten flew off with the Army for training and hiking in the wilderness.



