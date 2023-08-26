My son, Karsten, serves in the Army Reserve. Every year he has two weeks of A.T. (advanced training). This summer, their training location was Anchorage, Alaska. How often does a person get to Alaska? Since they were going to be there anyway, he and a buddy decided to take advantage of the trip and add a few days to do some hiking. While his family visited us and then traveled on to visit the other grandparents, Karsten flew off with the Army for training and hiking in the wilderness.
Last week I was at Karsten’s home for a few days to help out while he was traveling for work. He had just returned home and was headed to the office. I asked him about Alaska, and he briefly gave me a quick overview with two highlights. Hiking was unforgettable! He reported that they saw a bull moose up close and personal on the trail and had a close encounter with a grizzly bear which they bravely sprayed with bear spray. He didn’t have time to go into details, but later I heard the rest of the story …
Arriving in Alaska early, the two men headed up to Denali National Park. While there are a few trails near the gates of the park, true backpacking requires a bus trip into the reserve, or backcountry. All the necessary gear is carried in one’s backpack. Included in the gear is a bear safe container large enough to feed two men for four days. (When I think about the amount of food I pack for a weekend in the woods, it blows my mind to think they carry all their food on their backs.) But backpacking rations are different. It is mostly dehydrated prepackaged food that is added to boiling water. Karsten reported that they often ate oatmeal and carried power bars for extra energy. They also carry their tent, sleeping bag and clothing along with emergency first aid supplies and a flashlight. They keep bear spray on their belt.
There are no trails in Denali backcountry. Backpackers take a bus to one of several drop off points. Using a map and GPS on their phones, they navigate the wilderness. Explaining that most hiking is done in the tundra, between mountains, Karsten said they generally follow rivers and creeks. The weather for this portion of the trip was perfect and the views were magnificent.
Wildlife was everywhere and the men saw bear, wolf and moose tracks wherever they traveled. A trick to staying safe is to make a lot of racket as you hike so the wildlife know you are present, and generally they stay away. Coming to a quiet stream after a long day of hiking the men found a relatively open, level spot to camp for the night. As they were relaxing and discussing the plan for the evening, they heard a rustling and turned to see a grizzly bear heading right for them. The bear seemed inquisitive, not at all put off by their noise or waving their arms. As it continued in their direction, they increased the volume of their yelling, but the bear persisted toward them as if curious to see who was sharing its space. When the bear was less than 50 feet from them, they grabbed their bear spray and both men sprayed the creature. The bear swatted at the spray, but continued on its forward movement! Finally, Karsten’s buddy let out a blood curdling yell. Karsten later reported “It was the loudest sound I had ever heard coming from a human being!” It did the trick and the bear ambled off. “Were you scared?” I asked? Karsten replied, “You go into high alert, and adrenaline kicks in. It’s afterward that you feel it, trauma mode.” He stated they were weak in the knees and rattled from the experience and decided to avoid the area. They collected their gear and journeyed another mile and a half before stopping for the night. (I did some research on Denali and learned that hikers are encouraged to keep two football fields between themselves and bears. Nevertheless, if the bear comes from out of nowhere, make noise and use your bear spray!) The next morning, having had enough excitement for the time being, the two hiked another 19 miles to the nearest bus pick up site and headed to Anchorage.
Their second adventure took place in Anchorage, with their post commander joining them. The weather was extremely cold, rainy, and windy. While most people would opt for a hotel, the three intrepid hikers headed out. The trails in this area are rugged paths flanked by heavy underbrush. Descending from a high elevation, they spotted a bull moose in their path. Trying to get around him, they attempted to maneuver through the brushwood, but it was impassable. They eventually sat and patiently waited over half an hour for Bullwinkle to decide to move. As he ambled into the brush, he watched the men as they carefully worked their way past him into safer territory. (Moose are extremely dangerous animals. There are reportedly more injuries from moose attacks than bear attacks!) The three also described crossing several gnarly rivers with rapid, freezing cold water up to their thighs.
After an encounter with a grizzly, a moose, harsh weather, swift icy water, and stunning scenery the dauntless men decided to find a hotel and spend one night in a comfortable bed before flying home. When asked what he thought of the adventure, Karsten replied, “It was incredible!”