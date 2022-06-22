Welcome to the fifth installment detailing my archery turkey hunt experience this past spring. For those just joining, here’s a quick recap of the action so far:
I’m back in Minnesota after a long time away and keen to fill a turkey tag with a bow and arrow, something I’ve never done before. I’ve had a morning hunt that didn’t result in a harvested tom, but I’ve pinpointed where the action is, and I’ve set up near a main roost the following morning.
This is most definitely ‘the spot’, and as I watch a flock of feeding hens and an attending long beard scour the prairie for insects and mast, their calling brings in another tom from a roost somewhere behind my setup. His booming gobbles and rhythmic ‘spit and drums’ have me captivated and shaking, and he finally emerges from a stand of oaks 30 yards away. He disregards my decoys, and as he marches onwards to find a potential mate and a sure fight, I draw back and send an arrow his way.
Part 5: The arena
The tom quickly flaps and does a short hop as the arrow I fire careens past his body and ricochets off prairie scrub and an electric fence, burying itself beneath the turf of the pasture.
We share an awkward moment as he attempts to figure out the origin of the projectile and I try to discern whether I have hit my mark; my bow is equipped with a sight containing an array of five different pins, each utilized for different ranges, and I don’t remember even using it.
I was so excited I didn’t aim, and I’ve cleanly missed my chance at filling a spring turkey tag.
He stands erect and stares right at my ground blind for what seems like 10 minutes, then reluctantly continues traipsing towards the group of hens and the single gobbler 60 yards away and to my left.
One of the beautiful things about archery that I come to realize is that even though I’ve fired an arrow, I haven’t scared off the flock and blown out the spot. The rest of the turkeys are none the wiser to my presence, and I fall even deeper into the grips of an archery addiction.
I watch as my would-be tail fan mount merges with the group and begins to shadow the hens. They haven’t flushed from my earlier bungled shot, and as they feed and flow over the prairie, they slowly begin to travel towards the front of my blind.
They slowly collect just past where I had taken my earlier shot, and I use my rangefinder to gauge them at 45 yards – that’s not a difficult distance for most accomplished archers, but it’s beyond my current level of skill, so I simply watch what slowly unfolds right in front of me.
When a hen turkey is ready to mate, she lays down on the ground. They even sell a ‘lay down’ style turkey decoy, which is apparently quite effective.
I watch as a hen does just that, and witness the two toms quickly circle her and break away to violently spur, flap and peck each other to gain dominance and the right to breed. I have seen this on nature channels and read about it magazines, but never before have I witnessed such a scene in real life.
I’m hoping they bring their fight within the precipice of my range, but as they continue to batter each other relentlessly with their hooks and wings, the other hens slowly follow the sloping the terrain down into the bowl of the valley below.
The toms eventually follow, and I watch them gather in the basin and continue their routine of foraging, mating, and fighting.
At its lowest point is a large mud-rimmed pond filled with mallard and bufflehead pairs, along with an aggressive goose couple that I observe later actively chasing out two other geese encroaching on their rearing territory.
As I watch the birds continue through the landscape, I begin to notice that gobblers from adjacent hills and surrounding stands of timber are drawn to the flock through the confluence of valleys that this natural depression creates.
I start counting, and I see total of eight mature toms in full strut.
Their behavior is a sight to behold. Two of the toms are touching each other, side-by-side, and moving in slow circles as they display their size and plumage in perfect concert. Another gobbler has crested a nearby hilltop and I watch as his fan weaves between the sumac and does slow turns in the sun.
Four of the toms have disregarded the group of hens entirely, and I watch as they form a line and chase each other, doing tight circles every so often and turning abruptly to put there spurs into one another, only to start the savage dance over again.
I deplete my tea and my remaining snacks as I watch this show taking place, and when they’ve finally moved out of view along the rim of the giant crater I quickly reposition my blind even closer to their roost and observed thoroughfare.
Tomorrow I will be closer. Tomorrow I will be ready. Tomorrow, I will be accurate.
See you soon,
~ ta