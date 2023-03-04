When I graduated from technical college and got married, over 50 years ago, I needed a job in town and went to work for Olson Furniture. In those days, there were way more applicants than positions to fill, so I was thrilled to land a job in my field of interior design. I worked there for a year getting employment experience. While working there I used my employee discount to buy a king-sized Restonic bed set which we used for over 25 years. I later moved on to the human services field where I remained until retirement. Over the years I maintained a warm and friendly relationship with the Olson family, occasionally purchasing various pieces of furniture.



