When I graduated from technical college and got married, over 50 years ago, I needed a job in town and went to work for Olson Furniture. In those days, there were way more applicants than positions to fill, so I was thrilled to land a job in my field of interior design. I worked there for a year getting employment experience. While working there I used my employee discount to buy a king-sized Restonic bed set which we used for over 25 years. I later moved on to the human services field where I remained until retirement. Over the years I maintained a warm and friendly relationship with the Olson family, occasionally purchasing various pieces of furniture.
Olson Furniture has been a family-owned business in Fergus Falls for over 100 years. In preparation for this story, I looked up the history of the business. It all started in the early 1900’s when Lars Olson and Carl Skalman opened a business known as Underwood Furniture Company. After Carl passed, Lars became sole owner of the business and changed the name to Olson’s Furniture. His son, Guy, worked at the store evenings and weekends doing odd jobs and building picture frames. Lars and Guy worked hard to build a successful family furniture business. Eventually, Guy’s son Bob took up the mantle, putting emphasis on excellent customer service. He also added community service as an important element of the business. As Bob’s family grew up, the mantle was passed to his son Keith, upholding high standards of commitment to customers and community.
Their commitment to excellent customer service was put into action when we purchased flooring from Olson Furniture. When I worked there the store employed their own installation team, but in later years it was necessary for them to contract with independent installers. The installer accepting the job took shortcuts on the project and left a mess of debris to be cleaned up. I called Keith to report the problem and he replied he would personally come out and clean up the mess and take care of the problems. True to his promise, everything was clean as a whistle and all issues were indeed fixed to my satisfaction.
Several years ago, desperately needing a new bed, we went to Olson’s and purchased a quality queen bed with a 10-year warranty. They installed it and I was ecstatic to finally get a good night’s sleep. After several years we moved our bed to a newly remodeled room so we had a view of the lake. A few years later, the mattress started to sag.
I called Keith with my new complaint. The six-year-old mattress sagged like an old gray mare. He gave me instructions on how to submit a claim, which included pictures of the mattress and the tags. They did the paperwork and soon I received the anticipated phone call. Olson’s made an appointment to deliver a new mattress.
Right on time, the doorbell rang and in walked a young man who sounded just like my friend Keith, but much younger. Brandon introduced himself along with his assistant. I escorted the two young men to the room where the saggy mattress patiently awaited them. As they were removing it, Brandon said, “I can see your problem.” Giving him a questioning look, I followed his eyes to the box spring. I couldn’t see the sag, but he could, and said it was broken! I guess it takes a trained eye to notice details like that. As he lifted the box spring, it was clear he was correct. Then he noted that the frame under the box spring was inadequate and was also broken. Oh, oh. Brandon explained that the bed needed an adequate frame that supports the entire weight of the bed and its inhabitants. He went on to explain he had to make a phone call before we continued.
Oh dear, what will happen next? Nervously I waited for the bad news. It was true that the mattress sagged almost two inches, and that it was warrantied. But would it be warrantied if you put the bed on a weak frame that was also broken? The entire problem might have been our own fault. After the call, the young man hung up and said, “Well, I have good news and bad news.” We will replace the mattress and the broken box spring under warranty, at no cost to you, but you need to purchase a new bed frame. What a relief. Brandon and his assistant took the mattress and broken box spring back to the store and returned a half hour later with a brand-new mattress and top-quality box spring, along with a good, solid bed frame. The pair removed the old frame upon my request and disposed of it at no expense to me.
That’s why we buy our furniture and transact business locally with reputable businesses. I can personally recommend Olson Furniture. For over 50 years, they have sold us quality products and stood behind what they sell. Olson Furniture, a local, family-owned business for over 100 years.
