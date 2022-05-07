Thank you to all who participated in the Earth Day events locally! 245 posters, drawings and photographs were hung in the library. Fantastic! A special thank you to the committee who came together to plan the events at the library, including Betsy Wells, Dee Johnson, Mary Waller, Peggy Underwood, Janell Miersch, Deb Wallwork, Samantha Van Wechel-Meyer and Cedar Walters. Special thanks to the Friend of the Library, WCI and the Unitarian Church of Underwood for their financial support. Great things can happen when we come together!
The reality, however, is that in the last 10 years, polarizing social media algorithms have taken over much of our brain space and coming together has become even harder to achieve. Oftentimes, just to say the name of the opposing political party brings demonization and name calling. Unfortunately, when life is very complicated and things are changing extremely quickly, both sides tend to gravitate toward simplistic answers which make us feel reassured, especially when the topics at hand are extremely complex. Climate change is certainly one such issue. There are examples of tribalism on both the right and the left which have led to stalemates on this urgent issue.
For instance, I attended a presentation by Dr. Lee Frelich, director of the University of Minnesota Center for Forest Ecology in 2020. He was speaking on the effects of climate change on our forests in Minnesota and the future of our landscape. At that time, the Trump administration and many Republicans were talking about the “One Trillion Trees” project. President Trump had made an announcement at the 2020 World Economic Forum that the US would commit funds to the initiative and he made an executive order in support of this initiative. I heard many environmentalists putting down the gesture, based on some of his other decisions on climate. However, I certainly thought there was merit to it. It has been estimated that planting 1.2 trillion trees could counteract 10 years of CO2 emissions. Obviously, it wouldn’t be the only solution and is a longer term strategy given that it takes decades for trees to sequester at capacity, but it seemed like a good idea. I asked a question to Dr. Frelich about his opinion on this. He hadn’t heard much about the project yet, but he pointed out that planting trees is a very important strategy and could be extremely helpful, IF the right species were planted which could sustain the changing climate AND there were people to tend the trees to make sure that they would grow. So, it is not really a “pro-trillion trees” vs. “anti-trillion trees” type of question. It is a proposal that has great merit and it also needs to have thought and planning put into it that would take some funding and staff.
The good news is that currently, there are several pieces of legislation that are bipartisan which look to increase the planting of trees in order to reach this goal. I appreciate that Rep. Fischbach is a co-sponsor on one of these bills, the Trillion Trees Act. I realize that this will not be a silver bullet that gets us to our climate goals, but there is no single strategy that will. It is bi-partisan and it acknowledges the issues in front of us and moves to take some action. Every action has pros and cons, and these are the weeds that we must find ourselves in if we are going to tackle climate change, knowing that there is no perfect solution as we make this transition. Carbon capture and sequestration is another such issue, with complexities and need for regulation, but with potential benefits as well. Recently, Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) held a conference in Washington D.C., solely for those who are self-proclaimed conservatives with around a hundred participants and five Republican legislators spoke at the conference. CCL realizes the importance of working together to create an energy policy that will last more than four years. There are many of us who believe that great things can happen when we come together!