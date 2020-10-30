Halloween is looking different this year with several inches of snow on the ground and November temperatures in the air. Add COVID to the mix and this Halloween will be one for the record books, but I doubt it will be because it was fun. On the other hand, when we struggle to find balance traversing rough patches, it often helps to take a backward glance and remember smoother roads and happy times. I rarely repeat a story, but the following story is true and is my all-time, slam-dunk favorite! It is only appropriate to share at this time of year. Enjoy!
Oct. 31 was a big deal when I was growing up. As a young adult, I still enjoyed celebrating All Hallows Eve. The summer of 1976, we moved into one of those big old two-story houses on Lincoln Avenue. Entering the front door revealed a narrow entry with a door on the right, a closet toward the back, and a tall wooden stairway going up to the second story on the left. Narrow and dark, it had the feeling of a witch’s lair. I could hardly wait for Halloween to put my home to the test.
Being young and not yet having any kids, I was not as aware of stranger danger as I maybe should have been. That concept was not prevalent when I was a kid. Fergus Falls was pretty safe back then. The interstate highway system had not yet reached Fergus Falls, so very few strangers came by. A few bums maybe, and they may have been a little strange, but we left them alone and there was no real stranger danger that I knew of. Although times had changed, I was a bit naïve, and unaware of what children were being taught. All that to say I was excited for some Halloween fun.
Using the items around the house, I painted my face green, ratted my long dark hair, and donned a long black skirt and top. I had a pair of black leather lace-up dress shoes. Someone donated them to the state hospital and nobody wanted them. I took them home because they were exactly like the shoes my grandma always wore. They also made perfect witch’s shoes. I practiced my cackle to perfection and talked in a throaty croaking voice like the witch on “The Wizard of Oz.” An old broom and a galvanized wash tub were installed toward the back of the entry near the closet. Armed with a basket of candy, I was good to go.
The onslaught of costumed hoodlums soon began their quest at the west end of the business district traveling down Lincoln Avenue and working their way toward Kmart. They carried a variety of buckets and bags for collecting their treats, rang doorbells and shouted, “trick or treat.”
Always watching through the window, I was ready for the tricksters and opened the door to welcome them in. Some kids wouldn’t come in, so I gave them candy at the door. Others came in as long as I left the door open. Taking ideas from the witch in “Hansel and Gretel,” I checked the thickness of their wrist and showed them the wash tub explaining that I was looking for meaty children to put in my soup. The children were all way too skinny so I gave them candy to fatten them up and told them to come back next year. It was fun and many kids played along.
One group of kids approached the house and rang the bell. I invited them in and as I was showing them the cooking pot, explaining that I was looking for nice fat children to put in my soup, two of the girls screamed and ran out. I felt bad that I scared them and explained to the remaining kids that I wasn’t really going to eat them, I was just having fun. I gave them candy and asked them to tell the girls to come back so they could get their candy. What a night!
Fast forward several years: We bought a lovely older home a block west on Lincoln Avenue and raised our family there. I became fast friends with the neighbor lady and would often stop in for a cup of tea. One day, as Halloween was approaching, I was telling her the story of the year I played the witch. Her teenage daughter passed through the kitchen and stopped to listen. She stood looking at me with her mouth hanging open.
When I finished speaking, she asked, “That was you?”
“The witch with the green face? The one that was looking for children for her soup?” I replied. Incredulously, she nodded. “That was me. We lived just down the block and across the street? Did you come to our house?”
“Oh my gosh, I was the girl who ran out screaming! I was terrified!”
Ashamed of myself, I apologized profusely about being too real and too unaware of stranger danger, and not considering the world we live in, etc.
“Don’t apologize,” she interrupted, “I was scared but that was the absolute best. I told more friends about the witch and even though I never got any candy, it’s my best Halloween memory ever!” She went on, “I can’t believe it was you ... I was so scared!”
Well, the time is quickly approaching, but I won’t be dressing up as a witch. Neither will I be passing out candy. We live in the country and we don’t get to see kids dressed up begging for treats. But the memories linger and sometimes they’re the best.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
