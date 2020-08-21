Here at Daily Journal Media we have been busy informing the winners of our first annual Best of Otter Tail County promotion and I am proud to announce that we had nearly 2,000 nominations come in and more than 10,000 votes cast. This is a tremendous result for a first-year promotion and as publisher is exactly what you want to see. There are 55 categories and each category has placings for first, second, third and runner-up. Each first place finisher will receive a framed certificate they can hang by the cash register or front office area and all (first, second, third & runner-up) will receive a window cling for the front door to alert the public that they were voted as one of the best in Otter Tail County.
The results will be published on Saturday, Aug, 29, in a special section and will be online 24/7. We also plan to overprint the section to have extra copies available to the public as we know locals and tourist are always interested in knowing where the best places are. Think about how interesting it will be to learn who was selected as the best place to get coffee, or best electrician and even best place to work.
The best part is we plan to do this event on an annual basis and I can tell you firsthand that promotions just like this are done in cities across the nation and they are very popular. It’s been fun seeing the votes come in online and even more fun informing the winners. We are now preparing the special section and the framed certificates that will be handed out starting on Monday, Aug. 31.
Kudo’s to all the readers who cast votes for the first ever “Best of Otter Tail County,” we could not have done it without you!
Ken Harty is the publisher of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
