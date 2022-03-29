India has triple the population of the United States on land around one-third the size, living cheek to cheek with abundant and endangered wildlife. It’s nearly self-sufficient agriculturally but is slated to feed 394 million more people by 2050. All that poses challenges: pollution, hunger, increasing water and land scarcity.
My first visit to New Delhi, the smog was visible even indoors; at that time the air quality was like smoking 2 packs a day and was dangerous, too. Air pollution is a leading cause of death globally. By around hour two or three, I was coughing up black. I was surprised the smog was so thick in winter and acrid, like burnt plastic. I was told the poor burnt even plastic trash, anything really they could find as fuel for cooking and warmth. Night temperatures were in the 40s to 50s.
Grassroots activists have helped reduce the risk of indoors pollution from cooking since. Indian engineering students designed and marketed smokeless stoves to urban poor. Other measures to encourage liquid petroleum gas (LPG) in safe stoves have been successful. People liked not coughing or getting ill. But the poor got poorer during the pandemic and the cost of a $12 LPG canister for 2 months became prohibitive. Dirty fuel use increased. Again.
I saw people littering freely; no trash cans outdoors. Roaming cows and dogs ate garbage, and many cows died from eating littered plastic bags. The forested state of Tamil Nadu had already banned all plastic packaging for the sake of wildlife. There, I saw monkeys scrounging empty snack wrappers out of trash cans to lick at, then litter them. In between my first and second visits, the Supreme Court of India ruled all factories had to move outside New Delhi. The air was noticeably cleaner in the city, but driving out of New Delhi was like passing through a black ring of smoke. I pitied the factory workers in that dark reek of coal and other pollutants.
Water is scarce, too. In New Delhi, we had to shower early, before the water was turned off. Apparently the city water only ran a few hours daily. My hosts rushed to fill up large amphorae and barrels with enough water for daily cooking and washing! When we went out east to arid Agra, I learned the Yamuna river was drying up right as water demand was increasing in New Delhi. By the time the Yamuna reached Agra, it was nearly dry. Water had to be trucked in there at the peak of the dry season. It’s worse now. On the bright side, the Yamuna river is due to be clean again and regain its fish by early 2024.
My next visit was during the Loo — the driest, hottest time of year, temperatures from the 90s to the 110s. Water was short. We stayed in new housing. Air conditioning was limited to the sleeping quarters, and even with that frugality, that month’s bill was over $500, in a country where the average yearly income was barely $1200! Water wasn’t piped in there. Instead water trucks delivered weekly, pumping into a large tank to be used at all hours for running water. Luxury.
We also stayed at an expensive British Regency-era hotel that was supposedly used to film Hollywood movies. It looked it: marble, carpets, artwork, air conditioning, fashion designers. We visited the huge rooftop swimming pool before it got too hot. Good view of treetops and hills.
I noticed a little hooded crow at the edge of the pool. It would drink deeply from the other end of the pool, flying to the fence, lingering, looking both ways at the traffic below, then swooping down to the trees across the street. Back and forth it went, around five times, ferrying pool water to its chicks, unknowingly risking kidney damage and asphyxiation from the chlorine.
Unlike that crow, we depended on bottled water for safe drinking on these visits. Even that was a mixed good. As water becomes scarce, drought-stricken Indians have sued foreign corporations like Coca-Cola for stealing water to make bottled drinks, then selling back their own water at outrageous prices and also polluting the water around their factories. More than humans are impacted: recall that crow drinking from a swimming pool. Wildlife and forests need clean water, too. California has sued Nestle for water theft, as well.
As Indian activists explain, it doesn’t just cost 1.79 liters of water to make one liter of fizzy soda. Sugarcane, a highly water-thirsty crop, is grown in India for these corporations. When you factor sugar in, it takes roughly 400 liters of Indian water to make one liter of Coke.