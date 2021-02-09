I’m guessing that bones in our bodies have ways of communicating with each other. After all, I’ve read that even trees with low hanging leaves will warn fellow trees down the pathway if a hungry giraffe is approaching. So why not our bones, especially close neighbors like our two lower leg bones, the tibia and the fibula? Look at the photo. They are wrapped up in a navy blue cast and have no one to talk to except each other. Let’s give them nicknames, Tibby and Fibby, and perhaps a dialogue would go something like this.
Tibby: How are you doing over there, little brother?
Fibby: I’ve been deep in thought all morning, Tibby. Why did this have to happen?
Tibby: Let me try to explain. People aren’t as smart as they think they are. They’ve got this big brain under their bone skull and it gets them in trouble more often than you can imagine.
Fibby: I should know that by now. We’ve been dealing with Ozzie’s brain ever since we were born.
Tibby: Yeah, and that goes back almost 85 years ago. Ozzie takes chances, no question about it.
Fibby: He wanted to sort through some stuff way up on top of this huge book cabinet. I started to get nervous when he dragged that kitchen chair over in front of the cabinet.
Tibby: Yeah, I felt the same way. Face it — he’s an old man and can’t do the stuff he did when he was younger.
Fibby: When he put his left foot up on the chair and started to lift himself up, I knew we were in trouble. I started feeling this severe pain in the ankle.
Tibby: Tell me about it. If I had a voice, I would have said, “Stop, you moron! Your muscles are stretching. You’re gonna turn your ankle!
Fibby: Then it happened. I heard you crack and then I cracked when his foot rolled over.
Tibby: But that wasn’t the end of it. Remember? He grabbed that wooden dividing piece between the two glass windows.
Fibby: I remember, big brother. And as he teetered on the chair, I knew we were going down.
Tibby: The idiot forgot that this big cabinet was freestanding. It wasn’t nailed to the wall.
Fibby: And down we went. He pulled the whole darned book cabinet down on top of us.
Tibby: Books were scattered and broken glass was flying all over the place as we crashed to the floor. And then I started feeling this awful pain.
Fibby: And there we lay, flat on the floor with this 7-foot book cabinet on top of us.
Tibby: The old bugger lay still for a minute or so. He was probably wondering–did this really happen or was it just a bad dream? I wanted to tell him, “There ain’t no ‘undo’ or ‘delete’ button you can hit. This really happened, smart guy!”
Fibby: But we were lucky. If that book cabinet had smacked his head, we might have all died right there on the floor.
Tibby: But the old coot managed to wiggle out from under the book cabinet and move on his rear end about 10 feet where his cell phone was lying on a table.
Fibby: He was obviously fortunate. The neighbors were home and came over in 10 minutes to get us to the Lake Region hospital in Fergus Falls. That was the night of January 18th, and those wonderful neighbors have continued to help us.
Tibby: So what did you think of the operation?
Fibby: Well, they gave Ozzie a spinal block, so I didn’t feel a thing when Dr. Steve put the screws in place to hold the pieces of bone together. What a guy!
Tibby: So, to all you readers out there, we survived and are receiving good care and physical therapy at the Good Samaritan Home in Battle Lake. I just hope Ozzie has learned his lesson. You know — people often refer to a stupid guy as a “bone-head.” Fibby and I are always offended by that moniker. Sometimes we bones know more than that big brain sitting on top of our skeletal tree.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.