Fall is, and always will be, my favorite season of the year. It may be the cooling of the temperature, the turning of the colors in the trees or even the day that is my birthday, to which I turned 25 for the ninth time this year. I can tell you it is certainly because of football and more specifically high school football. The boys of fall.
Kenny Chesney wrote a song a few years back with that title, a fun listen if you never have, and it really hits home all of the feelings and emotions I get when attending a game under the lights. It isn’t a matter of “living in the past” but rather the connection you have with those “kids” out on the field, because I was there once. You remember the highs and the lows, the hard practices, the bus rides and camaraderie. I also think it's some of the naiveness of that age, young and innocent, playing a sport with your best friends and the world is in front of you. It is not just the remembering of when I played but to years before, attending games as a kid and watching with starry-eyed wonder.
I attended an Otters home football game for the first time in almost a decade a few weeks back and really did stir up a lot of memories and emotions, even more than all of the other high school football games i have witnessed in that time. While the field itself has changed, some of the coaches have not (I won’t name names). Fast track to Thursday night at the Fargodome. A hard-fought, grind-it-out game that did not go in favor of the Otters versus a stout Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton team. As the players walked off the field, some unable to hold back the emotions, I had to fiddle with my phone and try to not look, because I know how that feels. Walking off the field for the last time wearing the maroon and gold of Fergus Falls.
Unfortunately, many of us have shared this emotion, walking off for the last time after a loss. But those are the games we remember the most. In time, this senior class will look back with fondness on the season they had and the memories they created, but for now it stings. The boys of fall.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone