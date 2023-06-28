We have one – a cabin that is. As we began looking for one a few years back, images of cozy danced front and center in my mind. After all, cozy cabins were everywhere on the magazine rack. The red and black checked throws tossed here and there appeared to cover the soul in comfort. Pillows with “CABIN” written upon them tucked in corners of couches with a fish stitched neatly upon the flip side.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?