Summer is here and there are signs of new life and joyful times with friends and family once again. But, there are other signs that are creeping up on us; air quality alerts that are more frequent. Frequent and intense wildfires are signs. I see signs in our forests of trees that are stressed, dying and broken by strong winds and more virulent storm systems. I see the signs.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?