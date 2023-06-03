Summer is here and there are signs of new life and joyful times with friends and family once again. But, there are other signs that are creeping up on us; air quality alerts that are more frequent. Frequent and intense wildfires are signs. I see signs in our forests of trees that are stressed, dying and broken by strong winds and more virulent storm systems. I see the signs.
I see the birds, and they give me hope. So beautiful in sound and sight; unhinged by the gravity that pulls the rest of us to the earth. But, if we look and listen, the birds are also giving us signs. Research from the North American Bird Conservation Initiative, which includes organizations such as Ducks Unlimited, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Audubon Society, the USDA and many others concludes that “the United States and Canada have lost 3 billion breeding birds since 1970. This is according to research from Science published in 2019. That is one in four which have been lost in the last 50 years. There have been decreases of 67% in “tipping point species,” which have lost half or more of their populations in the last 50 years and are on track to lose another half in the next 50 years. We need to see the canary in the coal mine.
Why are birds so important? Well, for one thing, more than half of our plant species rely on animals to distribute their seeds. The seed stage is the stage where seeds may be moved to a climate that is more suitable for growth due to changes in climatic conditions. Birds are a big part of this environmental puzzle. Birds keep native habitats in balance regarding insects, which in turn helps to keep certain trees healthy. Healthy trees sequester carbon, and so on, and so on.
The good news is that there are certain species that are thriving and even increasing in numbers due to the power of funding and policy investments in our wetland areas. Since 1970, there have been increases in geese, swans, dabbling and diving ducks and waterbirds. These are spectacular comebacks due to wetland restoration that has also improved water quality for people as well. Restoring natural habitats which includes increasing biodiversity and natural prairie/grassland as well as protecting our wetlands can not only provide for our bird populations, but can also sequester carbon and help to protect our water resources as well.
Some ways that we can help include supporting protective legislation, planting native species, avoiding pesticide use, and reducing plastic waste. If you want to learn more, go to StateoftheBirds.org. Let’s all see the signs, the canary in the coal mine, and love and protect one of God’s beautiful creatures: the bird.
