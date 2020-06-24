It all started with a Mother’s Day gift. My daughter has mugs custom printed with pictures of family for gifts. Last year she sent me a beautiful 12 ounce mug with pictures of the grandkids. The mug said Happy Mother’s Day Grandma Sue, 2019. I loved the mug and had it on display on my china cabinet. I tried to use it but when full, it was heavy, and this grandma is a little fussy about the weight of teacups. My husband found it in the cupboard and appropriated it for himself. It became grandpa’s mug, inscription notwithstanding.
A few weeks ago, as Eric was preparing his morning coffee, he set his mug on the counter and opened the cupboard to grab the beans. The cabinet door fell apart in his hand and crashed to the counter. A direct hit! The treasured mug may have survived, but when it careened to the floor, all was lost. By the time I climbed out of bed to see what on earth was going on in the kitchen, the mess was largely cleaned up and sweeping was in process. I washed the floor to guarantee no glass fragments remained and we said a silent goodbye to the family heirloom which would no longer fulfill its destiny.
Feeling a bit sad about the demise of the mug and all the love and thoughtfulness my daughter put into it, I decided to explain what happened so she wouldn’t wonder why she never saw it. I explained and requested she have a mug reprinted but change the words to Grandpa and charge it to my credit card. She agreed but said she would cover the cost and give it to Eric for Father’s Day. Good plan.
Last week Eric received a delightful card about being a remarkable man for Father’s Day from my daughter and her family. As she signed it, she added, “I hope you enjoyed the item.” The item? He never received an item, what does she mean? Of course, I didn’t admit any knowledge of the item, but merely texted her that the “item” had not arrived. She texted back that it should have come on Thursday. Later she texted that the company documented that it was delivered on Tuesday. Nope, I replied, haven’t seen it. Awareness suddenly dawned, and she called me. “I apparently haven’t sent you anything directly from the company in quite a while,” she explained, “because I sent it to your former address.” (Like, the home we sold 10 years ago!)
Has this kind of thing ever happened to you? Since I have moved only a few times in my life, this was new to me. Another daughter gets mail and packages for the former owner of her home, but she knows the people and a quick call fixes the problem. In our case, our former residence has changed owners at least once since we sold it and we have no idea who owns it now. Not easily discouraged, on Monday morning I drove to the address. Vehicles were around but no one answered the door. I hastily jotted a note on a piece of scrap paper from my purse, asking about the item and asking them to call me.
My phone rang a couple hours later. The man on the line asked if I was Sue Wilken? “Yes,” I replied, expecting to recover the mug. He explained that he lived in the cities, but his house guests found my note and called him. He went on to explain that the package was found in his mailbox. Knowing no one by that name, they assumed it was an error and delivered it to the mailbox with the same number but with the suffix: circle, not loop. A common error in the shipping and mailing history of the residence. Undaunted, I drove to the second location to see if they received the box. Again, a vehicle was in the driveway, but no one was home. I decided to find another scrap of paper and leave a note. Looking in my purse, I found a bright red envelope from a greeting card I had received. I jotted a note on the front and tucked it in the screen door while a guard dog snarled and barked his displeasure. I think he wanted to eat me. There was no way I would even attempt to open the screen for fear of life and limb. Driving away, I hoped to receive a call.
A few hours later my phone rang with a number I didn’t know: Oh, I hoped it was about the “item.” A woman asked, “Are you Sue?” Yes, indeed, I am. She went on to explain that she found a red piece of trash in the neighbor’s yard. She picked it up, saw the note and called me. “She explained that the box was delivered to her residence on Tuesday. She hadn’t ordered anything and assumed the UPS driver had made the common error (loop, not circle — same song, second verse). She placed the package in the other mailbox. “Much to my surprise,” she declared “it turned up in my mailbox the next day. I didn’t know what to do! If I hadn’t seen the red paper at the neighbors, I still wouldn’t know who to call.”
I picked up the “item” and met the caller. We visited, each sharing our side of the story. Laughing at the absurdity of it all, we became friends. I brought the package home, called my daughter to report the lost was found, then wrapped it up and presented it to Eric last night. It was perfect. The mug now says, “Happy Father’s Day Grandpa Eric.” So, the story ends. Eric has a fine new mug with an appropriate sentiment, and I have a new friend.
All’s well that ends well. What’s your story?
