By now, I would guess we all have heard about the washer and dryer eating socks. I have been a victim myself — ensuring two socks go into the hamper, then watching to make sure everything in the hamper enters the washing machine, then double-checking the floor following the wet laundry transfer to ensure that nothing got dropped ... then you put your clean clothes away and at least one sock is magically missing its mate. Have you heard, though, of the water bottle sinkhole?



managing editor

Heather Kantrud began her employment as a journalist with Daily Journal Media in 2020, following an internship with the organization. In January 2021, she was promoted to lifestyles editor, and was promoted to managing editor in July. While holding the position of managing editor, she she took on the general manager position in August 2022. 

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?